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Kardashian Family 'Wants to Help' Britney Spears 'Reinvent Herself' Following DUI Arrest: 'They Genuinely Care About Her'

image split of Britney Spears and Kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

The Kardashians reportedly want to help Britney Spears get back on track following her DUI arrest on March 4.

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March 18 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

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The Kardashian family is in Britney Spears' corner following her DUI arrest on March 4.

The reality TV dynasty reportedly wants to help the pop star, 44, get back on track and have a career comeback.

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The Kardashians 'Care About' Britney Spears

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image of Kim and Khloe kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/YouTube

Kim and Khloé Kardashian opened up recently about how their sleepover with Britney Spears.

“The Kardashian family really likes Britney and wants to help her get better,” a source told Star magazine. “They genuinely care about her.”

The Kar-Jenners allegedly believe Britney should make appearances on their eponymous Hulu reality show, as it could give her more "structure."

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Kim and Khloé Kardashian Had a Slumber Party With Britney Spears Last Year

image of Britney Spears and Kardashians
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Britney Spears, Kim and Khloé Kardashian had a sleepover bash in November 2025.

“It would be totally safe, they would never allow her to look bad,” the insider went on. “If Britney is willing to let the Kardashians take charge, they can help her reinvent herself.”

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé Kardashian had a sleepover with the "Toxic" singer in November 2025.

“She is just a doll. She’s like the sweetest, sweetest girl,” the All's Fair actress, 45, said about Britney during a January episode of the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast. “She wanted to come over, and we hung [out].”

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image of Britney Spears and Kardashians
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Britney Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, put the party together.

“She’s the nicest," the Khloé, 41, gushed. The fun sleepover came together by the "Circus" performer's manager, Cade Hudson.

“Her manager, Cade, had connected us, and she wanted to come over and we hung [out],” Kim said. “I met her a few times before, and she's just really sweet and wanted some girl time.”

She also explained how news about the get-together went haywire. “It's crazy how that went out of control, that story. I was like, it was like the most innocent [thing]," she went on.

Britney Spears Was Arrested on March 4

image of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' court date will be on May 4.

The Crossroads actress was arrested in Ventura County, Calif., earlier this month for driving under "the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol."

With her May 4 court date on the way, sources divulged to Us Weekly recently how "this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.”

Britney was under a conservatorship for 13 years that ended in 2021. “Everyone around Britney wants her to be healthy and stable, but you can’t force her to do anything," another insider said.

"[Pills] are her real vice,” they said, adding that when the Princess of Pop’s conservatorship was over, she stopped undergoing drug tests.

“She started falling back into old habits," the insider alleged. "She’s been privately struggling with it for two to three years now."

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