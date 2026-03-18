Kardashian Family 'Wants to Help' Britney Spears 'Reinvent Herself' Following DUI Arrest: 'They Genuinely Care About Her'

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The Kardashian family is in Britney Spears' corner following her DUI arrest on March 4. The reality TV dynasty reportedly wants to help the pop star, 44, get back on track and have a career comeback.

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The Kardashians 'Care About' Britney Spears

Source: @kimkardashian/YouTube Kim and Khloé Kardashian opened up recently about how their sleepover with Britney Spears.

“The Kardashian family really likes Britney and wants to help her get better,” a source told Star magazine. “They genuinely care about her.” The Kar-Jenners allegedly believe Britney should make appearances on their eponymous Hulu reality show, as it could give her more "structure."

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Kim and Khloé Kardashian Had a Slumber Party With Britney Spears Last Year

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Britney Spears, Kim and Khloé Kardashian had a sleepover bash in November 2025.

“It would be totally safe, they would never allow her to look bad,” the insider went on. “If Britney is willing to let the Kardashians take charge, they can help her reinvent herself.” Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé Kardashian had a sleepover with the "Toxic" singer in November 2025. “She is just a doll. She’s like the sweetest, sweetest girl,” the All's Fair actress, 45, said about Britney during a January episode of the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast. “She wanted to come over, and we hung [out].”

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Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Britney Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, put the party together.

“She’s the nicest," the Khloé, 41, gushed. The fun sleepover came together by the "Circus" performer's manager, Cade Hudson. “Her manager, Cade, had connected us, and she wanted to come over and we hung [out],” Kim said. “I met her a few times before, and she's just really sweet and wanted some girl time.” She also explained how news about the get-together went haywire. “It's crazy how that went out of control, that story. I was like, it was like the most innocent [thing]," she went on.

Britney Spears Was Arrested on March 4

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' court date will be on May 4.