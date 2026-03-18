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Britney Spears' Alleged Pill Problem Developed Because She Felt 'Invincible' Following End of Conservatorship, Source Claims After DUI Arrest

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Source: mega

Britney Spears is due in court in May for her DUI arrest.

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March 18 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

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While Britney Spears' fans have been worried about her behavior due to her scandalous naked selfies and bizarre social media posts, sources revealed that behind the scenes, things are worse than anyone could have imagined.

On March 4, the singer was arrested for driving under "the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol."

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Inside Britney Spears' Struggles

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Photo of Britney Spears has been 'struggling' with pills for 'two to three years,' a source claimed.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears has been 'struggling' with pills for 'two to three years,' a source claimed.

The situation was a wakeup call for those in her inner circle.

"She spends a lot of time alone at home, which leads her to make bad choices. She has this tendency to think she’s kind of invincible, especially since she’s been free from the conservatorship," one source spilled to a magazine, referring to how she got out of her dad's alleged abusive conservatorship in 2021 after nearly 14 years.

"For a while, she felt like there were no real consequences, but lately, it’s started to catch up with her," they continued. "It wasn’t a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ she would get arrested."

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'She Started Falling Back Into Old Habits'

Photo of The singer was arrested for a DUI on March 4.
Source: mega

The singer was arrested for a DUI on March 4.

Another insider noted the "Womanizer" singer, 44, stopped being drug tested when the conservatorship came to a close, which allegedly led to her resuming Adderall use.

"She started falling back into old habits," the insider explained. "She’s been privately struggling with it for two to three years now."

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The Singer's Alleged Pill Problem Heightened in Mexico

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Photo of An insider claimed the star's pill problem heightened in Mexico, where she has 'access' without anyone looking after her.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

An insider claimed the star's pill problem heightened in Mexico, where she has 'access' without anyone looking after her.

Things escalated when the pop star started spending more time in Mexico.

"That environment wasn’t good for her," said the first source. "She had access to all kinds of pills, and there wasn’t anyone really keeping things in check."

"It’s not a safe place for her because there’s a lot of access to over-the-counter things," another insider noted. "Who knows what she is getting and how it’s making her act."

The Woman in Me author has posted online numerous times while south of the border, though she claimed she only liked living there due to the lack of paparazzi.

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Photo of Britney Spears claimed she was abused while under her dad's conservatorship from 2008 to 2021.
Source: mega

Britney Spears claimed she was abused while under her dad's conservatorship from 2008 to 2021.

While people want the mom-of-two to be "healthy and stable... you can’t force her to do anything," a source pointed out.

"A care plan was established when Britney’s conservatorship ended, but it’s been hard to enforce without the court involved," the source shared, noting she often fires and rehires life coaches.

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Britney Spears Is Being Supported by Her Family

Photo of Britney Spears' loved ones are encouraging her to get help.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears' loved ones are encouraging her to get help.

Spears was said to be distraught over her DUI, and the situation has prompted her loved ones to rally around her.

An insider said her son Jayden James Federline, 19, has been spending time with her, and she's even reconnected with her estranged firstborn, Sean Preston, 20.

One source revealed she "listens to them [her sons] the most."

The blonde beauty's mother, Lynne Spears, 70, "is very worried and has been keeping tabs on the situation through Britney as well as her team."

"Britney has admitted she needs help, which is a big step," a source expressed. "But getting her there isn’t simple."

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