Britney Spears' Alleged Pill Problem Developed Because She Felt 'Invincible' Following End of Conservatorship, Source Claims After DUI Arrest

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While Britney Spears' fans have been worried about her behavior due to her scandalous naked selfies and bizarre social media posts, sources revealed that behind the scenes, things are worse than anyone could have imagined. On March 4, the singer was arrested for driving under "the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol."

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Inside Britney Spears' Struggles

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears has been 'struggling' with pills for 'two to three years,' a source claimed.

The situation was a wakeup call for those in her inner circle. "She spends a lot of time alone at home, which leads her to make bad choices. She has this tendency to think she’s kind of invincible, especially since she’s been free from the conservatorship," one source spilled to a magazine, referring to how she got out of her dad's alleged abusive conservatorship in 2021 after nearly 14 years. "For a while, she felt like there were no real consequences, but lately, it’s started to catch up with her," they continued. "It wasn’t a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ she would get arrested."

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'She Started Falling Back Into Old Habits'

Source: mega The singer was arrested for a DUI on March 4.

Another insider noted the "Womanizer" singer, 44, stopped being drug tested when the conservatorship came to a close, which allegedly led to her resuming Adderall use. "She started falling back into old habits," the insider explained. "She’s been privately struggling with it for two to three years now."

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The Singer's Alleged Pill Problem Heightened in Mexico

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Source: @britneyspears/instagram An insider claimed the star's pill problem heightened in Mexico, where she has 'access' without anyone looking after her.

Things escalated when the pop star started spending more time in Mexico. "That environment wasn’t good for her," said the first source. "She had access to all kinds of pills, and there wasn’t anyone really keeping things in check." "It’s not a safe place for her because there’s a lot of access to over-the-counter things," another insider noted. "Who knows what she is getting and how it’s making her act." The Woman in Me author has posted online numerous times while south of the border, though she claimed she only liked living there due to the lack of paparazzi.

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Source: mega Britney Spears claimed she was abused while under her dad's conservatorship from 2008 to 2021.

While people want the mom-of-two to be "healthy and stable... you can’t force her to do anything," a source pointed out. "A care plan was established when Britney’s conservatorship ended, but it’s been hard to enforce without the court involved," the source shared, noting she often fires and rehires life coaches.

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Britney Spears Is Being Supported by Her Family

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears' loved ones are encouraging her to get help.