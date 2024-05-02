Britney Spears Involved in Alleged Physical Altercation With Boyfriend, 911 and Paramedics Respond to Possible 'Mental Breakdown'

On Wednesday, May 1, authorities responded to a call from the Chateau Marmont, claiming a woman who looked like Spears was allegedly harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.

When the cops arrived at the hotel around 10:30 p.m., the "Toxic" singer seemed to have cooled off. However, a half hour later when Spears and Soliz went back to their room, things reportedly took a turn for the worse.