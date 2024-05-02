Britney Spears Involved in Alleged Physical Altercation With Boyfriend, 911 and Paramedics Respond to Possible 'Mental Breakdown'
Britney Spears may be in trouble again.
According to RadarOnline.com, the pop star and her new boyfriend, Paul Soliz, were allegedly involved in a tension-filled dispute that ended up getting physical, with paramedics and police responding to a possible mental breakdown.
On Wednesday, May 1, authorities responded to a call from the Chateau Marmont, claiming a woman who looked like Spears was allegedly harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.
When the cops arrived at the hotel around 10:30 p.m., the "Toxic" singer seemed to have cooled off. However, a half hour later when Spears and Soliz went back to their room, things reportedly took a turn for the worse.
According to a source, the Crossroads actress was screaming and "out of control" in the hallway outside of her suite. Fellow guests at the property believed Spears was in the middle of a mental breakdown.
Paramedics arrived on scene around 12:40 A.M. for a possible "injured person." Although she was not taken away in an ambulance, Spears could be seen leaving the hotel, without her man by her side, crying with a blanket wrapped around her, with a pillow in her hand.
The scary situation comes after insiders claimed the chart-topper was "completely dysfunctional and running out of money.
"She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship and the restrictions were there to protect her. She's not protected anymore," a source claimed.
According to the insider close to Spears, her lavish vacations to Hawaii and other extravagant purchases have taken a toll on her bank account. "She cannot afford this. She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she's now where the conservatorship started — in danger of going broke," a source claimed.
The "Lucky" artist was released from her 13-year conservatorship under the direction of her father, Jamie Spears, in November 2021. Despite her recent struggles, Britney has been vocal about not wanting to speak to her relatives who once had control over her.
“My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!” she wrote in a recent social media update.
“The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me!!! I am so lucky to be here!!! It’s funny ‘cus till this very day I haven’t told them face to face!!!” the entertainer added.
