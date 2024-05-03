'I Was Set Up': Britney Spears Blames Mom Lynne After Paramedics Respond to Possible 'Mental Breakdown' at Singer's Hotel

As Britney detailed in her memoir, The Woman in Me, Lynne called her daughter more than a decade ago about cops being at her house, however, when the "Toxic" singer arrived back home, she truly had been tricked by her parents and was taken away to be placed in a 72-hour psychiatric hold against her will.

"I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!!" Britney captioned a Thursday, May 2, Instagram post — which featured two videos of her foot and a photo of her lawyer Matthew Rosengart.