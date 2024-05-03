'I Was Set Up': Britney Spears Blames Mom Lynne After Paramedics Respond to Possible 'Mental Breakdown' at Singer's Hotel
Britney Spears feels like she's reliving 2008 all over again after 911 and paramedics arrived at her hotel room amid concerning calls about a possible "mental breakdown."
The Princess of Pop claimed she was completely fine — aside from a bruised and twisted ankle — and accused her mother, Lynne, of setting her up "like she did" years ago.
As Britney detailed in her memoir, The Woman in Me, Lynne called her daughter more than a decade ago about cops being at her house, however, when the "Toxic" singer arrived back home, she truly had been tricked by her parents and was taken away to be placed in a 72-hour psychiatric hold against her will.
"I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!!" Britney captioned a Thursday, May 2, Instagram post — which featured two videos of her foot and a photo of her lawyer Matthew Rosengart.
"I was set up just like she did way back when !!!" Spears continued, seemingly having flashbacks of the traumatic moments leading up to her 13-year abusive conservatorship.
She added: "I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it 👍🏻🤷🏼♀️ !!!"
Britney proceeded to shout out her attorney for appearing to be one of the only people in the "Circus" hitmaker's life to always have her back in times of crisis.
"Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!" she sweetly expressed alongside a printed out photo of Rosengart.
In one of the video's Britney attached to the upload, the award-winning artist assured fans she was OK while explaining what allegedly happened inside of her hotel room at the Chateau Marmont, where she was with her new boyfriend, Paul Soliz, when law enforcement arrived at her door.
"I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot. It’s so bad. F------ idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room at the Chateau and I fell and embarrassed myself and that’s it," Britney claimed, noting, "paramedics came to my door and caused this huge scene."
The "Gimme More" vocalist called the arrival of first responders "unnecessary," as all she "needed was ice."
"It is actually pretty bad but s--- happens," Britney concluded.