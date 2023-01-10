Britney Spears Claims A Woman Tried To Set Up Her Husband Sam Asghari With A 'Pretty Girl'
Britney Spears went on another rant — this time, she claimed that her husband, Sam Asghari, was set up by a woman, much to her dismay.
"The dance I wanted to at my wedding but don't you love the 'we have a surprise for you,'" the pop star, 41, said in a since-deleted Instagram video of herself dancing to Justin Bieber's song "Honest."
"AWWWW THANKS!!! I was watching the birds perform for me.. while sitting in a chair," she continued. "The MOM points to my hubby and the pretty girl!! 'Thats a good match' she said and put them together!!! THE BALLS OF PEOPLE THE BALLS OF PEOPLE!! Considering she was drunk as f**k it don't matter. Y'all people talk s**t over my head all the time!!! Sup birds how y'all doing??? See the finger THAT'S MY NAME DON'T WEAR IT OUT!"
This is hardly the first time the "Toxic" songstress, who was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, has written obscure messages.
As OK! previously reported, in early January, she uploaded a video of herself wearing a white gown.
"Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," she said.
In December 2022, the singer wrote something similar on the 'gram again.
"Yeah … I married myself," Spears stated. "I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT."
Fans have been concerned about Spears as of late, and some people think her the personal trainer is part of the problem.
However, Asghari cleared the air when people asked if he was in charge of her social media account.
"No, man," Asghari chuckled at the question. "I don't even control what we have for dinner."
"Oh, man, in the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on, so I understand where they're coming from," he added about conspiracy theory rumors. "They're just being protective. If anything, they're being good fans."