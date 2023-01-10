Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers.
On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant.
"Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera.
In early December, the "Toxic" singer shared a strange video of herself in the bridal look while dancing to Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness."
"Yeah … I married myself," Spears oddly wrote in the caption. "I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT."
Her social media uploads come as she and her husband of seven months seem to have hit a rough patch. Whispers of martial strife took off late last year after Asghari ditched his wedding ring and made comments about the superstar's naked photos.
"I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life," Asghari made clear, noting Spears is "the only person in the world that gets bullied for posting" sexy shots.
He also came under fire by fans after he was accused of using a body double for Spears in for photos.
Others noticed the mom-of-two has been relatively absent from his social media posts lately.
"It's cool as long as your wife is with you. Where's Britney?" one concerned commenter wrote under a picture of Asghari working on set of a new project, while another chimed in asking, "Where's your wife?"