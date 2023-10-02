Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Hold Hands in Rome After Pair 'Saved Their Marriage' With Couples Therapy
That's amore!
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were attached at the hip while they vacationed in Rome, Italy.
Photos from the weekend caught the pair holding hands while exploring the city, where they checked out the Trevi Fountain and snapped a few scenic photos.
The pair was dressed equal parts comfy and chic, with the singer, 42, donning a short-sleeved black button-up shirt over a dark tee, gray slacks, sneakers and a baseball cap, while the 7th Heaven alum, 41, wore a black top, black leather jacket, black crochet maxi skirt and white sneakers.
The duo was joined by a few friends, though their two sons, Silas and Phineas, weren't present.
As OK! reported, things haven't always been smooth sailing for the parents-of-two, with an insider revealing this summer that Biel wanted them to go back to couples counseling.
"They've worked hard to keep things together," an insider spilled to an outlet, possibly referring to the cheating allegations against the *NSYNC member, who denied hooking up with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in 2019 despite cozy photos. "She's constantly afraid it's going to blow up in their faces again and wants to go back into therapy."
"She wants the two of them to go back into counseling to sort out their feelings and their future," the insider added. "She believes that is what saved their marriage the last time."
In 2019, Timberlake issued a public apology over the scandalous photos, though he insisted he didn't cheat.
"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar," he wrote on Instagram. "I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better."
"This is not the example I want to set for my son," the Social Network actor continued. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”
The brunette beauty herself acknowledged their relationship wasn't perfect when marking their 10th wedding anniversary last year.
“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” Biel told Access Hollywood. “I just feel really proud of it. We’ve had our ups and down like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”
