Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Hold Hands in Rome After Pair 'Saved Their Marriage' With Couples Therapy

As OK! reported, things haven't always been smooth sailing for the parents-of-two, with an insider revealing this summer that Biel wanted them to go back to couples counseling.

"They've worked hard to keep things together," an insider spilled to an outlet, possibly referring to the cheating allegations against the *NSYNC member, who denied hooking up with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in 2019 despite cozy photos. "She's constantly afraid it's going to blow up in their faces again and wants to go back into therapy."

"She wants the two of them to go back into counseling to sort out their feelings and their future," the insider added. "She believes that is what saved their marriage the last time."