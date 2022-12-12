Britney Spears Confusingly Confesses She Eats 'Nuts Everyday Of My Life' & Keeps Them 'Beside My Bed As We Speak'
Britney Spears is once again leaving people's jaws on the floor — and not for the reasons one may imagine.
In an unsurprising move on her part, the princess of pop took to Instagram on Sunday, December 11, to make a random confession that has her fans wondering if her social media posts are part of some larger social experiment.
Alongside a throwback photo, seemingly taken by paparazzi, of Spears shoveling food into her mouth while walking on the street, the musician shared her love for nuts. "Something’s never change … I eat nuts everyday of my life 🥜 !!!!" Spears captioned the photo of her in low-rise jeans and a tight, white tank top with floral print. With her hair up in a clip and the small bag of food in one hand, she appeared as care-free as ever.
"Psss I have nuts beside my bed as we speak 🙄🙄🙄 !!! I think this was 2003 or 2004 … who knows ???" she continued, referring to the years before she was placed in her controversial conservatorship, which lasted for nearly 14 years, after her public meltdown in 2007.
Aside from the hundreds of fans worrying about her wellbeing — and many claiming she was not even eating nuts in the photo — others are convinced that her continued questionable content is all part of a publicity stunt.
"Another POV: this is going to go down as one of the biggest publicity stunts leading up to when she eventually releases a new album…." one social media user wrote in the comments section, with another adding: "I’m beginning to think this is some social experiment," which garnered more than 4,000 likes.
Whatever the case may be, Spears has yet to make a public appearance nor go Live on Instagram since she was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021. She has also rarely been seen out and about, leaving many to wonder if she is actually OK or even running her own social media account.
After much speculation, her husband, Sam Asghari, attempted to silence the rumors, assuring her fans earlier this month that the "Toxic" songstress "is a free woman." The actor explained that he likes to protect his wife's privacy, so he rarely posts her on his own social media.
"I ask for permission if I ever do," he told her "protective fans," whom he thanked for their concern.
"I've always respected and supported her privacy with everything I've had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same," Asghari concluded his series of posts to his Instagram Story, seemingly encouraging her followers to stop with the fan theories. "Sometimes being overprotective can cause more stress and damage."