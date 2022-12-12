Britney Spears Confusingly Confesses She Eats 'Nuts Everyday Of My Life' & Keeps Them 'Beside My Bed As We Speak'

Alongside a throwback photo, seemingly taken by paparazzi, of Spears shoveling food into her mouth while walking on the street, the musician shared her love for nuts. "Something’s never change … I eat nuts everyday of my life 🥜 !!!!" Spears captioned the photo of her in low-rise jeans and a tight, white tank top with floral print. With her hair up in a clip and the small bag of food in one hand, she appeared as care-free as ever.

BRITNEY SPEARS CONFUSINGLY TELLS FANS SHE 'MARRIED' HERSELF BECAUSE SHE 'GOT BORED': 'IS THIS CRAZY'

"Psss I have nuts beside my bed as we speak 🙄🙄🙄 !!! I think this was 2003 or 2004 … who knows ???" she continued, referring to the years before she was placed in her controversial conservatorship, which lasted for nearly 14 years, after her public meltdown in 2007.