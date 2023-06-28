Britney Spears Confusingly Credits Alcohol for Her 'Beautiful New Look' After Vacationing With Sam Asghari
Britney Spears is heading back to L.A. looking a little different.
The princess of pop and Sam Asghari recently enjoyed a sweet getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she experimented with a new way to give herself a bigger pout.
Sharing memories from their trip to Instagram on Monday, June 26, that included a bartender pouring tequila in a glass, a photo of Clase Azul Tequila and a cocktail with flowers in it, Spears penned of her alcohol-themed content: "It looked like cologne 👀😳 😂 !!!! Also look at my frozen flower 🌸 sugar drink …. I was so excited !!!!"
Spears clarified that while she "didn’t drink the tequila," she "put it on my lips thinking it would give me bigger lips 👄 and a better pout."
"Hesam said 'Stop, it will just make them dry' but he was wrong ... I left that place with a beautiful new look 😜 !!!" the mother-of-two concluded.
The last upload on the carousel was Spears smiling from ear-to-ear as she gave her hubby bunny ears while they were walking. Asghari was seen smiling while his wife acted goofy.
Spears previously shared content of the couple on a private jet last week — seemingly heading to their vacation spot — with the duo embracing while wearing shades inside the airplane for the photo. Other footage from the trip included Spears grinding the air while in a neon pink bikini as they enjoyed a day on a yacht, and the Grammy winner strutting her stuff on the beach in an orange two-piece.
Her latest vacation to Mexico comes amid the duo's first wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on June 9. Despite appearing to still be in the honeymoon phase, there have been whispers that the duo's marriage is in trouble — namely from TMZ's bombshell documentary about her life post-conservatorship, which aired on Monday, May 15.
In addition to claims that Spears, 41, "got physical" with the 29-year-old, sources spilled that the couple gets into frequent screaming matches that get so bad that security has had to step in and break the two up.