Britney Spears Gets Flirty With Husband Sam Asghari in Push-Up Bra as Troubling Marriage Rumors Rage on
Britney Spears is getting flirty with Sam Asghari amid rumors that there is trouble in paradise.
As speculation as to whether the couple, who wed last summer, will stand the test of time, the princess of pop took to Instagram to share PDA snaps of the lovebirds.
The first photo featured Spears holding onto her tiny white jean shorts while wearing a revealing red top that showed off her pushed-up cleavage as she stood next to her hubby. The husband and wife then posed back-to-back while both smiling for the camera.
In the third upload, Asghari is holding his wife up as she straddles his waist and wraps her arms around his neck.
The content appears to have been taken from earlier in the summer, as Spears posted a video of the couple in the same outfits and at the same location back in May. In the previous post, Spears and Asghari packed on the PDA, going in for a full make-out session as the actor placed his hands on the "Toxic" songstress' hips while she had her arms on his face.
“Ok so I’m proud of my flowers 🌹🌺🌸💐!!! I’ve been pretty modest about my home 🏡 !!! I’m redesigning my house !!! I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday 🥰 !!!” the mother-of-two captioned her bizarre post that showed off their expansive property.
Spears added: “Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed !!!”
The musician's recent endless posts including her husband come amid rumors that the two are headed for a split.
The special Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which was released in May by TMZ and documented Spears' life post-conservatorship, alleged the couple's marriage was in "deep trouble" and that she has gotten "physical with Sam."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Multiple insiders also claimed that Spears and Asghari get into such volatile screaming matches that security has had to break the husband and wife up.
Both Spears and Asghari have slammed the docuseries, with the former penning via Instagram: "Considering what happened to me during the conservatorship and how hard I work everyday to be a better person since it’s been over !!! The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news !!! Damn I’m flattered !!!"