Britney Spears' Team 'Wanted' Her Mom Lynne's Visit to Be a 'Surprise'
Contrary to claims, Britney Spears was not aware her mom, Lynne Spears, was coming to town before she showed up at her Los Angeles home late last month.
“Britney didn’t know her mother was coming into town,” a source told a news outlet, explaining that the princess of pop's team actually coordinated Lynne's visit. “Britney’s team wanted it to be a surprise because they didn’t want Britney to say no.”
The mother-daughter duo has been at odds for years amid Britney's 13-year-long conservatorship and nasty public feud that saw the "Toxic" singer tell her mom to go "f**k" herself.
After Lynne was seen touching down at LAX before showing up at her eldest's home — where she, Britney and her husband, Sam Asghari, hung out for about 30 minutes, it was reported — the "Toxic" musician addressed the reunion.
"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!" Britney wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 25. "And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able totry to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!"
Meanwhile, another source claimed at the time that Britney was not surprised by Lynne's visit, as the two have been “texting more frequently” lately.
Britney finally extended her mom an olive branch late last year after Lynne publicly apologized for any "pain" she endured during the conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021, and begged that she be unblocked so they could speak in person.
Having a change of heart in December 2022 — after Britney seethed online: "Mom take your apology and go f**k yourself !!!" — the Grammy-award winner agreed to work things out with the matriarch.
“After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!” she captioned an Instagram post in part.
Us Weekly spoke to the source about Britney's teams' efforts.