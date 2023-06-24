Britney Spears' Team 'Wanted' Her Mom Lynne's Visit to Be a 'Surprise'

Contrary to claims, Britney Spears was not aware her mom, Lynne Spears, was coming to town before she showed up at her Los Angeles home late last month.

“Britney didn’t know her mother was coming into town,” a source told a news outlet, explaining that the princess of pop's team actually coordinated Lynne's visit. “Britney’s team wanted it to be a surprise because they didn’t want Britney to say no.”