Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are 'Determined to Make Their Marriage Work' Despite Their 'Ups and Downs,' Says Source

ok split nikki copy
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 21 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Despite months of speculation that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari may not stand the test of time, they are apparently refusing to give up on their marriage.

Though the couple — who wed in June 2022 at the pop star's Los Angeles home — "have their ups and downs," an insider pointed out to a news outlet: "nobody can deny they love each other very much."

ok split nikki copy
Source: mega

Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, are “determined to make their marriage work," declared the source as split speculation continues to mount.

The private duo got engaged in September 2021 — while Spears was fighting to be freed from her 13-year-long conservatorship — nearly five years after they began dating.

ok split nikki copy
Source: mega

Spears' fans have expressed their curiosity over the years about Asghari's role in his wife's life, many questioning whether he was running her Instagram account that consists of bizarre social media uploads and rants.

Not long after Asghari laughed off the rumors in December 2022 — joking that he doesn't even "control what we have for dinner" — the pair sparked split rumors when they were both spotted sans their wedding rings.

ok split nikki copy
Source: @britneyspears/ Instagram
MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Their rep denounced any speculation that there was trouble in paradise in March after Asghari apparently took the jewelry off while filming a movie and Spears was seen without a ring on that finger while exiting an SUV to board a private jet with her manager, Cade Hudson.

However, the rumors ramped up again with the release of the documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which aired in May, as the special put a microscope on Spears' life post-conservatorship and her apparent toxic marriage.

Source: OK!

In addition to the documentary's executive producer Harvey Levin claiming Spears' marriage is in "deep trouble," managing editor Fabian Garcia accused the "Toxic" songstress of getting "physical with Sam."

Multiple insiders also alleged that the couple gets into such volatile screaming matches that security has had to break the husband and wife up.

Asghari slammed the special one day before it was released, seething: "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs."

Us Weekly spoke to the source about Spears and Asghari's marriage.

