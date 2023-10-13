Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Not 'Concerned' About Being Trashed in Pop Star's Upcoming Memoir
Jamie Spears will not be reading Britney Spears' upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, a source claimed.
According to the insider, the patriarch is not "concerned in the slightest with the contents" of the upcoming memoir, as the 41-year-old pop star has "already trashed him both in court and on social media, once saying she hoped he'd spend the rest of his life in jail."
Jamie and Britney have had a strained relationship ever since the former put his daughter under a 13-year conservatorship. She was later freed in November 2021.
In 2022, Jamie claimed he was just helping his daughter during a rough time in her life.
“Not everybody’s going to agree with me,” he told the Mail on Sunday. “It’s been one h--- of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t."
Jamie didn't want to dive too much into the family drama, but he did mention Britney's two boys, Jayden James and Sean Preston.
“For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don’t think she would have got the kids back," he added. “I miss my two boys really, really bad. I do. You know, we were very, very close. They were around that age where you could start having a good time with them. But they were developing a mind of their own. God makes things happen for a reason. I don’t know what that reason is but it’s been a tough three years without them. The family’s a mess. All we can do is keep praying.”
The singer's tome will tackle the conservatorship, in addition to her exes.
“I worked my a-- off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too," the "Toxic" songstress said of the grueling process.
Meanwhile, an insider dished the blonde beauty did not hold back when putting pen to paper.
“Every huge sensationalized headline is all in there,” they said. “There are a few bombshells, and you will have empathy for Britney. It’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly.”
