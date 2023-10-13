Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Not 'Concerned' About Being Trashed in Pop Star's Upcoming Memoir

Jamie and Britney have had a strained relationship ever since the former put his daughter under a 13-year conservatorship. She was later freed in November 2021.

In 2022, Jamie claimed he was just helping his daughter during a rough time in her life.

“Not everybody’s going to agree with me,” he told the Mail on Sunday. “It’s been one h--- of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t."