Britney Spears' Boyfriend Paul Soliz Is a 'Deadbeat Dad' of at Least 9 Kids Who 'Neglects His Children' for Pop Star, Ex Reveals
It seems Britney Spears' new boyfriend, Paul Soliz, doesn’t have the best track record.
The 37-year-old's relationship with the "Toxic" singer was exposed last week after the duo was photographed outside of a Hollywood hotel, prompting his ex-wife and baby mama to speak out against him.
Soliz's ex Nicole Mancilla claimed to a news publication that Spears' former house cleaner and handyman cheated on her with the pop star and has not payed child support bills for their five children.
According to Mancilla, Soliz — who is the father of at least nine kids — still tries to go see his former spouse at her mother’s house in Sylmar, Calif.
"Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her," Mancilla alleged before calling Soliz the "EBT Nick Cannon" in reference to Electronic Benefits Transfer food stamps and the famed dad-of-12.
Mancilla further claimed Soliz has moved in with Spears, but still keeps his official residence listed as his small bungalow a few blocks down the road due to his probation.
"If he officially lives at her house, they have access to searching her house. So that's why he still has an address here," she explained.
With no help from Soliz, Mancilla and their five children live with her mother, Sandra Smith, in a three-bedroom townhouse.
"He has 10 kids. He doesn't support any of them," Smith informed the news outlet after her daughter claimed he had nine children. "They have a one-year-old together and he doesn't even pay attention to that one either."
"He's a deadbeat dad," she declared. "It’s difficult for me, because he doesn't support not one kid. And they're at my house."
Smith continued: "Nicole's torn up by everything. This has been going on for five years. And he doesn't leave her alone, he keeps coming back."
"I wouldn't let him see the kids if it was me. She does, because she wants them to have a dad. But I wouldn't want a dad like that," the grandmother concluded.
The concerning allegations about Soliz come as the public remains increasingly worried about Spears' overall well-being ever since her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in August 2023.
As OK! previously reported, police received several reports about an individual with the award-winning artist's description suffering from a possible "mental breakdown" at Chateau Marmont.
While fans are concerned she could be spiraling again, Britney insisted she was fine and claimed she simply injured her ankle before blaming her mom, Lynne, for the whole ordeal.
Britney accused her mother of "setting up" the apparent emergency situation in an attempt to show the world the singer wasn't well following the end of her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021.
Daily Mail spoke to Mancilla and Smith about Soliz.