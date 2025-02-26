Lingerie-Clad Britney Spears Only Covers Her Body With a Trench Coat in Dancing Video: Watch
Britney Spears is back at it!
The “Toxic” singer dropped a new Instagram video, showing off her moves to Toni Braxton’s “You're Makin' Me High.”
Rocking a white trench coat over a black lace bikini lingerie set, Spears strutted her stuff, mixing in her signature dance moves and hand gestures.
To top off the look, she wore a black wide-brim hat, black boots and a matching choker. At one point, she ditched the coat, whipping her hair and moving to the beat as she ran her hands over her body.
“Jacket 🧥 brought swag 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ !!!” Spears captioned the clip.
The pop star even turned her back to the camera, flaunting her figure with a smile.
While some fans find her moves a little quirky, Spears has always said dancing keeps her sane and makes her feel “human” and “alive.”
“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people 😳😳😳 !!!” she wrote via Instagram in 2021. “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 !!!!”
Spears’ latest dance video comes not long after her ex-husband Sam Asghari shared his thoughts on “The Viall Files” podcast about her viral knife-dancing video from September 2023.
In that clip, posted right after Asghari filed for divorce, the star danced to Enigma’s “Sadeness” while twirling two butcher knives in a crop top and underwear as her dogs watched in the background.
During his interview, host Nick Viall asked Asghari for his take on the video.
Asghari responded, “I’m not someone that’s, ‘Let me take your phone from you and not allow you to do anything and restrict you from posting your own content,’ And, especially if you’re an artist, I think, you know, we’re talking about — she’s a genius artist. What’s in her head is gold, and it’s what made her who she is.”
He added, “So when you take away the ability to, you know, make art [to] express yourself, I’m not going to be the one that’s going to stop anybody from posting whatever they want. Especially if dance is the way you express yourself.”
Asghari, who started dating the famous artist in 2016 during her restrictive conservatorship, finalized their divorce in December 2024.
Now, Spears is reportedly not thrilled about him bringing her up in interviews.
"Britney is simmering over her ex-husband's constant need to drop her name!” an insider told RadarOnline. “She is saying she’s done with his antics and wants him to zip it, like, forever! She says the guy needs to be muzzled. Period.”
The source added, "Sam really thought marrying Britney would launch him into stardom, but let's not kid ourselves. The only reason anyone even picks up when he calls is because of his connection to her! She’s totally over being his ticket to fame and wants him to move on too.”
Spears' patience is allegedly wearing thin.
“Britney is ready for him to stop cashing in on their past for attention!” the source mentioned. “But at the moment he doesn't seem to be getting the message. Perhaps, if he'd put in more thought and effort during the relationship then perhaps they'd still be together.”