Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz Enjoy Fast Food During Low-Key Valentine's Day Outing With His Kids
Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz celebrated Valentine’s Day with some burgers!
On Friday, February 14, the pop singer, 43, and her boyfriend, 38, were seen enjoy fast food together on the romantic holiday.
The pair were spotted driving around L.A. along with some of the father-of-nine’s kids. When the group got hungry, they stopped at the Jack-in-the-Box drive-thru. The ex-convict — who Spears was first romantically linked to in September 2023 just months after filing for divorce from Sam Asghari — also made a stop to pick up the blonde beauty some flowers for Love Day.
The duo seemed to have a great time as they were spotted laughing together in the vehicle.
In addition to their low-key date, Spears celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing a seductive video of herself in black lingerie to Instagram.
The sultry footage showed the “Toxic” singer pulling down her thong to almost reveal her private part. Spears accessorized her look with a black cowgirl hat and black knee-high boots.
The mother-of-two — who shares sons Jayden James Federline, 18, and Sean Preston Federline, 19, with ex Kevin Federline — twirled around and even slapped her behind in the clip.
Before V-Day, Britney and Paul were last spotted together on February 4 at an indoor Lily Pad Playground in the San Fernando Valley with two of his children.
The Grammy winner was seen in the passenger seat of a black Mercedes Benz G-Wagon outside the kids’ attraction.
Parents at the venue were apparently shocked to see Spears at the establishment, though a source said she was left alone. The insider noted that she was telling people, "These aren't my kids."
While Britney seemingly does not claim to be a motherly figure to Paul’s little ones, she has been rebuilding her relationship with her sons as of late.
As OK! previously reported, Britney reconnected with Jayden when he visited his mom for Christmas in December 2024 and she may be receiving a visit from Sean soon.
"Britney is on cloud nine right now, for years Christmas has been more of a sad reminder of the sorry state of her relationship with her kids, so to be able to spend it with Jayden is more than a relief," the source shared.
"She would have loved to have had Sean join them too but they did at least video call with him and he’s promised to visit soon, so Britney is taking that as a win," the insider added of the boys, who live in Hawaii with their dad.
The confidante noted that Jayden’s visit was his “choice” and Britney "didn’t have to beg him or bribe him,” as the matriarch and her offspring have been estranged for a while.
Page Six reported on the couple's Valentine's Day outing.