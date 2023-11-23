Britney Spears Has a 'Mountain of Debts and No Money Coming in,' Source Claims: 'She Was Never Formally Educated' About Finances

"Britney was warned a few months ago that she was running into the red, but she didn’t change anything and kept on blowing her cash and now it’s happened," a source spilled to a news publication. "She’s got a mountain of debts and no money coming in."

Most of the singer's money stems from years prior, as her last tour was in 2018. However, she has released a few tracks over the past two years: a successful collaboration with Elton John and one with will.i.am.