Justin Timberlake Is 'Shell Shocked' Over Britney Spears' Explosive New Memoir, 'Bombarded' With Backlash
Justin Timberlake cannot believe the blowback he's received since Britney Spears' book was published.
According to insiders close to the pop singer, he's been "shell shocked" since his former girlfriend released her memoir, The Woman In Me, in which she claimed he persuaded her to get an abortion when she fell pregnant with their baby and then cheated on her multiple times.
"The book does not paint Justin in a good light," the source explained. "He's well aware of it. Because of the backlash, he's canceled club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album."
Luckily, when the tell-all was released, Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, jetted off to Cabo San Lucas with their boys, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2. "The break did them good," the insider revealed.
"Britney's book is from her perspective, so of course he's going to look like the bad guy," the source continued. "But he's confident this dark cloud will pass in time. The last thing he wants is to be bombarded with people attacking him for what's in Britney's book."
As OK! previously reported, people in the "Señorita" singer's inner circle revealed that he was "not happy" about Spears spilling the beans about their relationship to the entire world. "Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir," an insider explained.
"In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past," the source added.
In the book, the "Toxic" musician wrote about finding out she was pregnant with Timberlake's child. "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," she wrote.
"But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," Spears penned in the shocking tome. "I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."
In Touch spoke to sources close to Timberlake.