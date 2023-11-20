Britney Spears Dances to Her Own Song 'for the First Time' While Wearing a Bikini and Boots: Watch
Britney Spears is embracing self-love!
While the singer is known to share Instagram videos of herself dancing, her Sunday, November 19, uncharacteristically featured the star dancing to her own music.
"I never play my own songs on Instagram and I’m honestly not sure why … I guess I was pissed to actually even try after 13 years to even suggest what I really wanted," the mom-of-two, 41, captioned the video, in which she wore a white and brown patterned bikini and tan boots.
The rest of her caption was a bit confusing, as she wrote, "Even after all the up family shows in Vegas … America can always catch me up on the street trying to find sneakers !!!"
"Well it’s a little different dancing to my own song for the first time DOWN here in h--- with most !!! Breathe on me only if you have good breath !!!" she continued, referencing the title of the song, "Breath on Me."
Spears concluded the caption by penning, "I wanted to share for the first time me messing around with my song !!!"
Toward the end of the video, a man who was doing something in the background comes over to dance with her for a few seconds.
The social media upload comes one day after the pop music icon stepped out in public for the first time since the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me.
The star donned a long orange dress for the outing, in which she dined at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont with her manager, Cade Hudson. Spears also brought along her tiny pooch.
The star's book has become a bestseller, and as OK! reported, the blonde beauty revealed she's already working on a second tome.
According to an insider, the installment will give details into her marriage with Sam Asghari, 29, and why the two split — something that occurred after the first book was completed.
"Britney’s not looking to go after Sam," the source insisted. "She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down."
While the personal trainer has been supportive of his estranged wife's story, her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, 42, is up in arms over how he's portrayed in the book — which is why he's worried over what she could reveal in her next work.
"She’ll share more of her experiences with Justin," a source spilled to a news outlet, adding she "could easily have filled four or five books the first time around."
In the "Toxic" crooner's book, she confessed they both cheated during their romance, but more shocking was her confession that Timberlake encouraged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant with his child.
The aforementioned insider said the dad-of-two is "not proud of the way he behaved with Britney, but he’s not ashamed either."
"They were both very young and made mistakes. It wasn’t just him," the source continued. "He feels that he’s been unfairly targeted by Britney and her fans and that he doesn’t deserve this."