Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account After Sounding Off On Estranged Parents Jamie & Lynne

Just one day before making the social media move, Britney took aim at her dad, accusing him of treating her "like a f**king dog" while acting as her conservator.

'I WILL NEVER FORGET IT!': BRITNEY SPEARS ACCUSES MOM LYNNE OF ONCE HITTING HER 'SO HARD' FOR PARTYING UNTIL 4 AM

"Wonder what the SECRET IS 🤫 ??? WHAT Y’ALL BE HIDING ???" the musician wrote on Tuesday, October 11. "Come on wise father you wanna sit me down for four months expose my body to nurses while showering me like a f**king dog !!! BULLYING ME WITH THEIR QUESTIONS … NEVER ABLE TO PUT IT ON THEM AND ASK THEM QUESTIONS !!!"