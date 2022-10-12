Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account After Sounding Off On Estranged Parents Jamie & Lynne
Britney Spears is saying goodbye to her Instagram account — for now.
After bashing her estranged parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, on the social media platform, the princes of pop seemingly decided to take a break from lashing out at her family.
Just one day before making the social media move, Britney took aim at her dad, accusing him of treating her "like a f**king dog" while acting as her conservator.
"Wonder what the SECRET IS 🤫 ??? WHAT Y’ALL BE HIDING ???" the musician wrote on Tuesday, October 11. "Come on wise father you wanna sit me down for four months expose my body to nurses while showering me like a f**king dog !!! BULLYING ME WITH THEIR QUESTIONS … NEVER ABLE TO PUT IT ON THEM AND ASK THEM QUESTIONS !!!"
Aside from wishing for Jamie to experience "just 5 minutes of the pain I felt in that place for 4 months," seemingly referring to a wellness center she was placed into, Britney told her estranged father, "I pray you burn in hell you sorry son of a b***h !!!"
Only days prior to her scathing post about the patriarch, Britney told her mom to "go f**k herself" following Lynne's attempt at a reconciliation.
OK! reported Britney said in a previous Instagram post that a genuine apology from her family would go a long way in healing their fractured dynamic. However, when Lynne offered just that, Britney quickly shot her mom down.
"I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!" Lynne commented on one of her daughter's posts. "I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!"
The 67-year-old also asked her eldest daughter, 40, to "please unblock" her so they can speak face-to-face.
Though Jamie controlled her life and estate during her near-14-year-long conservatorship — during which Britney claimed she was forced to take the mood-stabilizing drug lithium and had her phone call, as well as her bedroom, bugged — Britney accused her mom of playing a passive role by allowing things to play out in the way they did, noting that she basically "abandoned her."