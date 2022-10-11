Britney Spears Says Father Jamie Spears Of Treated Her 'Like A Dog' Amid Conservatorship

Britney Spears is speaking out yet again, accusing her family of behaving abusively in the early days of her career and amid her 13-year-long conservatorship.

On Tuesday, October 11, the “Stronger” artist took to her Instagram page with a poignant post, accusing her father, Jamie Spears, of treating her “like a f**king dog” while acting as her conservator.

“Wonder what the SECRET IS 🤫 ??? WHAT Y’ALL BE HIDING ???” Spears wrote alongside a Carousel of throwback photos. “Come on wise father you wanna sit me down for four months expose my body to nurses while showering me like a f**king dog !!! BULLYING ME WITH THEIR QUESTIONS … NEVER ABLE TO PUT IT ON THEM AND ASK THEM QUESTIONS !!!”