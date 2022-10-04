Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Apologizes For Causing 'Pain,' Begs Singer To 'Unblock' Her So They Can Reconnect

Though it was Britney's estranged father, Jamie Spears, who was her conservator, she claimed her mother played a passive role by allowing things to play out in the way they did, noting that Lynne basically "abandoned her."

The star has been sharing her stories through Instagram, and in her post from Friday, September 30, she noted that "a genuine apology" from her brood would help her get closure on the situation. Lynne took notice and replied in the comments, telling her eldest daughter, "I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!"