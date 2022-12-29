'Where’s Your Wife?': Fans Slam Sam Asghari For Not Posting With Britney Spears & Ditching His Wedding Ring
Britney Spears loyalists are not happy with Sam Asghari.
The hunky actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 28, to share a snap of himself getting primped on set of an upcoming project. However, fans noticed there was one special person noticeably absent — his wife of seven months.
"Oh, hey. It’s me on set for @mr.right.app," Asghari captioned the picture of himself smiling from ear-to-ear as someone combed his hair.
"It's cool as long as your wife is with you. Where's Britney?" one concerned commenter wrote beneath the post. "Where’s Brit Brit ❤️," another asked before an additional user questioned, "Where's your wife?"
Others seemed to focus more on the actor's good looks rather than Spears' location. "You look great! And I don’t care where your wife is," another penned.
"No wedding 💍," an additional user pointed out about his new bling, in which he received when he exchanged with the pop star at their June wedding, while another added, "No ring?"
Despite the constant questioning and harsh comments, one compassionate user penned, "Guys know one really knows the full story about anything… so stop spreading hate on here and do something positive and good with your lives."
The public has been critical of Asghari as of late, with multiple fans accusing him of faking his Christmas photo with his spouse while they enjoyed a hike during the holiday season.
"The first photo is definitely not Britney! The girl is clearly wearing a wig,” one person wrote beneath the Sunday, December 25, snap. "Not even gonna lie that doesn’t even look like Sam when you zoom in! Like look at his chin, that’s not him!!"
After the 28-year-old claimed the photo of himself and Spears was from Christmas Day, people were quick to call out that it looked as if it was from an earlier date.
“That was them in Japan in 2017,” one commenter noted. “Isn’t this video from 2017 when you were in Japan?” another pointed out.
Spears has yet to say anything about the photos.