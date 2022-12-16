The Weirdest Social Media Declarations Britney Spears Has Made This Year

Ever since Britney Spears was released from the chains of her oppressive conservatorship in November 2021, the pop star has been letting loose on social media.

The "Oops, I Did It Again" singer is now well-known among followers for her steady stream of nearly-nude snaps, bizarre dance videos, barely comprehensible, emoji-filled rants and her generally concerning behavior that has fans split on whether this is to be expected after finally being free from her legal binds, or if she's even in control of her own account.