Simon Cowell Makes Plea For 'Interesting' & 'Talented' Britney Spears To Rejoin Reality TV With Him: 'I Had A Fantastic Relationship With Her'

"We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it," the show's creator remembered of their relationship while talking to a news publication. Cowell emphasized that "there's a side of Britney a lot of people don't know," explaining, "I mean, I was on the phone to her two or three hours every time."

SIMON COWELL ADMITS TO GETTING FACE FILLERS

Calling her "super smart," the America's Got Talent judge praised Spears for having "lovely ideas about how to launch someone else's career, which is critical if you're going to be a judge on one of these shows. So I had a fantastic relationship with her."