Simon Cowell Makes Plea For 'Interesting' & 'Talented' Britney Spears To Rejoin Reality TV With Him: 'I Had A Fantastic Relationship With Her'
Simon Cowell is urging Britney Spears to return to her rightful place on reality television.
Ten years after working alongside each other as judges on the U.S. The X-Factor, Cowell is itching to work with the princess of pop once again.
"We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it," the show's creator remembered of their relationship while talking to a news publication. Cowell emphasized that "there's a side of Britney a lot of people don't know," explaining, "I mean, I was on the phone to her two or three hours every time."
Calling her "super smart," the America's Got Talent judge praised Spears for having "lovely ideas about how to launch someone else's career, which is critical if you're going to be a judge on one of these shows. So I had a fantastic relationship with her."
Cowell, 63, then made it clear that if he were to have any future projects in need of celebrity judges, he would want Spears, 40, behind the table. "If you're watching Britney and we make a show, please come back and do it with me," Cowell pleaded. "It would be amazing. I adore her."
"She really is interesting," the European television personality gushed, "and she's so talented."
Now that Spears is no longer under her conservatorship — which was terminated in November 2021 after she appeared before a judge and begged for her life back — the "Toxic" singer may actually take Cowell up on the offer.
Spears previously declared that as long as her estranged dad, Jamie Spears, who served at conservator of her estate up until he was terminated in September 2021, was in charge, she would not be performing "anytime soon." In an Instagram post from the summer of 2021, she expressed her upset with how her father was "handling what I wear, say, do, or think," declaring that until she was given back control of her life, taking the stage was off the table.
The blonde babe also claimed during her June 2021 court testimony that her handlers punished her after she didn't want to do another show run in Las Vegas by working with doctors to alter her medication. In addition, she claimed she was forced to go to a rehabilitation program in Beverly Hills.
Spears has not performed in public since late 2018 at the end of a world tour, according to The Guardian, in addition to an extended concert residency in Las Vegas.