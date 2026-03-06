Britney Spears' Close Friend Insists DUI Arrest Was Out of 'Character' for Singer Amid Suspected Drug Use: 'We All Make Mistakes'

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' close friend has spoken out after the troubled star's concerning DUI arrest. Appearing on the Friday, March 6, episode of Good Morning Britain, the "Toxic" singer's pal and former assistant Sean Phillip provided a brief update on how Spears is holding up following her visit to the hospital to determine he BAC level and emotional jail booking. Phillip confirmed Spears had authorized him to speak on her behalf while recalling a text conversation the two had after she was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers for "driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol."

'She's Such a Strong Person'

Source: Good Morning Britain/YouTube Britney Spears' friend Sean Phillip said the singer was 'OK' after her arrest.

"All I texted was, 'Are you OK?' and she said, 'I'm OK.' And I said, 'Do you mind if I speak about this?' and she said, 'Go ahead,'" Phillip revealed. He continued, "I've spoken to her. I speak to her almost every other day. I love her. She’s such a strong person. And so, just as everyone else was surprised with this instance happening, I was as well." "But it’s not her character. She’s just a lovely, lovely, lovely person," Phillip insisted. "I want the world to know that she’s such a great person. We all make mistakes. It makes me feel bad when she has to endure public mistakes."

Source: Good Morning Britain/YouTube Sean Phillip said the DUI was out of 'character' for Britney Spears.

On Friday's television appearance, Phillip also addressed Spears' manager Cade Hudson's statement responding to the "unfortunate" incident, which he called "completely inexcusable." "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," Hudson added. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."

Britney Spears' Pal Wants Her 'Out of Los Angeles'

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' pal wants her to leave Los Angeles.

Phillip was questioned on what "overdue change" for Spears means to him, as he admitted: "The change I would like to see is [for her to] get out of Los Angeles." "But I’ve been talking to her weekly, daily, and she is the same Britney I knew from 2003. There’s no disassociation that I have with her character or personality. But you have to think about these things … who else is she associating with and so on," he declared.

Inside Britney Spears' DUI Arrest