Family DramaWill Britney Spears Attend Estranged Dad Jamie's Upcoming Deposition?
Phew! Britney Spears won't have to be present when her estranged father, Jamie Spears, sits down for his court deposition.
The superstar's lawyer Mathew Rosengart has made it clear she won't have to testify about the ordeal, as he has plenty of documents and evidence to back up his claims that the patriarch didn't act in his daughter's best interests when he was her conservator for over 13 years.
In addition, the attorney noted that the mother-of-two, 40, won't have to testify as a witness if the case ends up going to a trial.
The update comes as the father-of-three, 70, continues to push for the "Toxic" singer to be deposed to see if she still makes the same damaging allegations against him while under oath.
The Crossroads actress has hurled a multitude of serious accusations at her father, claiming he pushed her to work, pocketed a chunk of her profits, forced her to take certain medications and exiled her from loved ones.
BRITNEY SPEARS SHARED NUDE THROWBACK TO SEEMINGLY CLAP BACK AT TROLLS TELLING HER TO COVER UP
Former security guards have also alleged that Jamie planted listening devices in his daughters' bedroom in addition to gaining access to her phone calls and text messages.
Before the conservatorship ended last year, the songstress stated that her dad also prevented her from starting a family.
"I was told, right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby," she said last year. "I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."
Jamie has been trying to evade sitting down for a deposition, but as OK! revealed, a judge ruled he must schedule it by August 12. He was first appointed as his eldest daughter's conservator in early 2008 after she was placed on an 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
After much back and forth, a judge terminated the arrangement in November 2021.
The report was originally published by TMZ.