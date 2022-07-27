Phew! Britney Spears won't have to be present when her estranged father, Jamie Spears, sits down for his court deposition.

The superstar's lawyer Mathew Rosengart has made it clear she won't have to testify about the ordeal, as he has plenty of documents and evidence to back up his claims that the patriarch didn't act in his daughter's best interests when he was her conservator for over 13 years.