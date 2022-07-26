Britney Spears wants her fans to stop being so overprotective! Since the singer got out of her conservatorship late last year, she's been excitedly sharing whatever she wants on her social media pages — and for the free-spirited star, that means plenty of scantily clad photos.

Though the majority of her fans have rooted Spears on as she expresses herself, others have left comments begging her to be more conservative, and her most recent Instagram post seems to take aim at the naysayers.