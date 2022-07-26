OK Magazine
Let Her Live!Britney Spears Shares Nude Throwback To Seemingly Clap Back At Trolls Telling Her To Cover Up

Jul. 26 2022, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Britney Spears wants her fans to stop being so overprotective! Since the singer got out of her conservatorship late last year, she's been excitedly sharing whatever she wants on her social media pages — and for the free-spirited star, that means plenty of scantily clad photos.

Though the majority of her fans have rooted Spears on as she expresses herself, others have left comments begging her to be more conservative, and her most recent Instagram post seems to take aim at the naysayers.

On Monday, July 25, the "Gimme More" crooner, 40, posted a black and white throwback photo in which she sits on a chair naked, wearing only a feathery boa and top hat. She captioned the seductive snap, "KEEP IT CLASSY YALL 💋💋," also tagging the original photographer, Ellen von Unwerth.

britney spears claps back
Source: @britneyspears/instagram
von Unwerth caught wind of the post and shared the same picture to her own account. "So happy to see that @britneyspears posted this picture today," she wrote. "Don’t you think it is time to do some more? I am ready ❤️📸❤️."

While stripping down is nothing new for Spears, von Unwerth's comments hinted the superstar could soon be doing a fun photo shoot with her, which would align perfectly with reports that she's in the midst of making her musical comeback.

As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two worked alongside music icon Elton John, 75, to record a remix of his hit track "Tiny Dancer."

britney spears claps back
Source: @britneyspears/instagram
"Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt. They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good," the source continued. "They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited."

The Princess of Pop hasn't released a full album since 2016's Glory.

