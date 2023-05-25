Britney Spears' Estranged Mom Lynne Flies to L.A. to Reconnect With Pop Star Amid Bombshell Docuseries Drama
Britney Spears and her estranged mom, Lynne, may be on the verge of mending their strained relationship after years of public feuding.
Lynne reportedly flew into Los Angeles Wednesday, May 24, to reconnect with her pop star daughter following the bombshell release of a new docuseries detailing Britney's life post-conservatorship.
The 68-year-old was photographed arriving at LAX ahead of a brief meetup with her daughter's friend and manager, Cade Hudson, at his home. She then took an uber to Britney's mansion, where the mother-daughter duo, along with Britney's husband, Sam Asghari, hung out for about 30 minutes, it was reported.
Britney was aware of her mom's visit, as the two have been “texting more frequently” lately, an insider dished to a news outlet.
Britney and her mom have famously been at odds ever since the "Toxic" songstress requested to be freed from her 13-year conservatorship, accusing all of her family members of taking advantage of her.
Last year, Lynne attempted to extend an olive branch to the "Hold Me Closer" performer, but was quickly shut down.
Lynne issued a public apology to her daughter in October 2022 for any "pain" Britney endured during the conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021. "I have been sorry for years!" Lynne stressed in response to Britney noting in a lengthy post that “a genuine apology would help give [her] closure” in their family feud.
“I love you so much and miss you!” Lynne added at the time, asking that her daughter "unblock" her so they could speak in person.
In response, Britney told Lynne to go “f**k herself," as she's previously blamed her mom over the years for allowing the "abusive" conservatorship to be put in place by her dad, Jamie Spears, who served as the conservator of estate.
Britney seemed to have somewhat of a change of heart in late 2022, writing via Instagram last December: “After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!”
Britney and Lynne's reunion may have something to do with the bombshell allegations from TMZ's docuseries Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, accusing her of getting physical with Asghari, sleeping with a knife under her pillow and "binge" sleeping while living in "virtual isolation."