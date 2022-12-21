Britney Spears Bizarrely Tells Estranged Mom Lynne They Can Have 'Coffee Together Now' & 'Talk About It' After Public Spat

Ready to make amends? Months after Britney Spears and mom Lynne Spears got into a public squabble on social media, the princess of pop appears to be waving the white flag.

Despite rejecting her estranged mom's apology earlier this year for her role in her conservatorship, going so far as to tell Lynne to "go f**k yourself," Britney invited her to sit down for a much-needed one-on-one chat.