Britney Spears Calls Out Estranged Parents Via Instagram Post, Gloats About Fame: 'I Am A Star ... Have You Heard?'

britney spears estranged parents
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 22 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Britney Spears' odd social media antics are continuing to puzzle fans.

On Tuesday, February 21, the singer posted an Instagram video where she showed off new threads and spoke in an accent, but the accompanying caption didn't have anything to do with the wacky clip.

britney spears
Source: mega

"Stay humble out there, y’all 🦄🦄 !!!" the "Womanizer" crooner wrote before mentioning her estranged parents. "Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star ⭐️ now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …"

Spears didn't elaborate as to why she mentioned her father, Jamie Spears, and mother, Lynne Spears, though she hasn't uttered many nice things about them, as Jamie was responsible for her harsh 13-year conservatorship, which finally ended in late 2021.

britney spears estranged parents
Source: mega

Once her folks no longer had control over what the superstar could do or say, she aired out all the trauma she secretly endured over that time frame.

In one audio clip she posted to Twitter, the mom-of-two claimed her father would make her undergo medical exams that lasted hours. "The whole thing didn’t make sense," she recalled of the situation. "[I didn’t understand] the isolation, the nurses, the vials of blood ..."

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
The star said she didn't have any symptoms that warranted tests, "I was just told I had to go, it was my dad and I had no rights at the time, so I basically had to."

The '90s icon also alleged she was put on medication she didn't need and that Jamie forced her to work against her will so he could pocket a large chunk of her earnings.

britney spears parents
Source: mega

In addition, Britney insisted her father spied on her in the bedroom constantly through listening devices, noting that while under his conservatorship, she was forced to have an IUD so she wouldn't get pregnant.

Throughout those difficult times, the Crossroads actress said her mother ignored pleas for help. "I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me," the pop star confessed. "And I hope he burns in f**king hell.”

