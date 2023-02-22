Britney Spears Calls Out Estranged Parents Via Instagram Post, Gloats About Fame: 'I Am A Star ... Have You Heard?'

"Stay humble out there, y’all 🦄🦄 !!!" the "Womanizer" crooner wrote before mentioning her estranged parents. "Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star ⭐️ now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …"

Spears didn't elaborate as to why she mentioned her father, Jamie Spears, and mother, Lynne Spears, though she hasn't uttered many nice things about them, as Jamie was responsible for her harsh 13-year conservatorship, which finally ended in late 2021.