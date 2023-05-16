Britney Spears Allegedly Sleeps With a Knife Under Her Pillow, Lives in 'Constant Fear' of Being 'Taken to a Psych Ward'
The recently released documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom made several shocking claims about the troubled superstar.
In the piece, which debuted on Monday, May 15, it's said that Britney Spears has always had a "fascination with knives," even sleeping with one under her pillow.
According to TV producer Harvey Levin, the mom-of-two keeps the blade in her bed because she worries people will come into her home in the middle of the night, "strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward."
Another insider echoed that statement, noting the 41-year-old lives in "constant fear" of being "re-institutionalized."
Though the superstar's husband, Sam Asghari, had no part in the documentary, an insider said the personal trainer should "be afraid" of his wife if she ever becomes angry with him, as she's reportedly "super capable" of causing harm.
This isn't the first time Spears has been accused of using knives, as her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, wrote in her memoir that Britney once pulled out the weapon in front of her and locked the two of them in a room together.
In an interview, the Zoey 101 alum described her sibling as growing up "erratic, paranoid, and spiraling," noting of the knife incident, "I was scared. That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to like really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody but also was so upset that [Britney] didn’t feel safe."
The "Toxic" songstress responded by insisting Jamie-Lynn was lying.
Her behavior may be one of the reasons her and ex-husband Kevin Federline's sons— Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 — haven't spoken to the pop star in over a year.
"By the end of the summer [2022], tensions got so bad that the boys weren’t even responding to her texts. And she was furious," TMZ producer Katie Hayes spilled in the doc.
A new report said Federline and his kids are even looking to move to Hawaii so they can live a more private life.
