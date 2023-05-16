Britney Spears Allegedly Sleeps With a Knife Under Her Pillow, Lives in 'Constant Fear' of Being 'Taken to a Psych Ward'

According to TV producer Harvey Levin, the mom-of-two keeps the blade in her bed because she worries people will come into her home in the middle of the night, "strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward."

Another insider echoed that statement, noting the 41-year-old lives in "constant fear" of being "re-institutionalized."

Though the superstar's husband, Sam Asghari, had no part in the documentary, an insider said the personal trainer should "be afraid" of his wife if she ever becomes angry with him, as she's reportedly "super capable" of causing harm.