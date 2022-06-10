Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Behind Bars After Attempting To Crash Her Wedding

According to Fox News, Alexander's bail has been set at $22,500 and he is now eligible for release hours after being taken into custody on Thursday, June 9, ahead of Spears marrying Sam Asghari. Police arrested him at 2:32 p.m. PST and booked him the same day at 7:32 p.m.

Authorities confirmed to the outlet that Alexander was arrested on "two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of misdemeanor trespassing, in addition to the out of county warrant."