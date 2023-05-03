Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Remarries Days After Posting About Pop Star's 'Cry For Help'
Instead of crashing a wedding, Jason Alexander took part in one!
Britney Spears' first ex-husband has remarried, tying the knot with a woman named Rebecca Bell. According to a news outlet, the new husband and wife obtained a marriage license before officially saying "I Do" on Monday, March 27.
Though it seems Alexander has moved on from Spears after crashing her June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari, he posted about his former wife mere days before wedding Bell.
Alexander took to Instagram late last month to share a 2010 tabloid article detailing the princess of pop’s "cry for help" amid her 13-year conservatorship. The carousel of the article pages began with, "Britney Spears is trapped in a web of abuse, insiders claim, and those around her are trying to cover up the scandal. Will she ever escape?"
A photo of Spears and her former flame Jason Trawick was also plastered on the front page, with Alexander zooming in on both the "Toxic" songstress and her ex's face to conclude the carousel.
"The perfect situation on the outside could be the most abusive on the inside," Alexander captioned the strange post. "How long does it take for someone to get out of abuse?"
The newly married man concluded: "It’s not worth it. The money. The status. Pleasing people,” with the hashtags “#domesticviolence” “#love” and “#courage.”
Prior to Alexander's new marriage, he and Spears were famously married for 55 hours in 2004 after a quick wedding in Las Vegas. The Grammy winner went on to marry Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, before divorcing the former dancer in 2007.
And while Spears was preparing for her happily ever after with Asghari, Alexander attempted to stop them in their tracks. As OK! reported, Alexander livestreamed himself breaking into Spears' home ahead of her nuptials.
Before he was restrained by security, Alexander claimed his ex-wife invited him herself. Police eventually arrived on the scene after he threatened to crash Spears' big day and a physical struggle with security broke out. Alexander was arrested upon authorities' arrival and later ordered to stay 100 yards away from the mother-of-two for three years.
Page Six obtained the records of Alexander's marriage.