Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Remarries Days After Posting About Pop Star's 'Cry For Help'

Though it seems Alexander has moved on from Spears after crashing her June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari, he posted about his former wife mere days before wedding Bell.

Alexander took to Instagram late last month to share a 2010 tabloid article detailing the princess of pop’s "cry for help" amid her 13-year conservatorship. The carousel of the article pages began with, "Britney Spears is trapped in a web of abuse, insiders claim, and those around her are trying to cover up the scandal. Will she ever escape?"