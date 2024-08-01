OK Magazine
Sam Asghari Promises His Marriage to Britney Spears 'Will Always Be a Part of Me' After Shocking Split: 'I Wish Her the Best'

Photo of Britney Spears and an image of Sam Asghari.
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari has no hard feelings toward his ex-wife, Britney Spears, as he admitted: 'I wish her the best.'

Aug. 1 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Britney Spears will always hold a special place in ex-husband Sam Asghari's heart.

In a new interview published Wednesday, July 31, the Special Ops: Lioness actor, 30, reflected on his marriage to Spears just two months after the former flames' divorce was finalized back in May.

sam asghari britney spears marriage always part me wish best divorce
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari was married to Britney Spears for 14 months before filing for divorce in August 2023.

"You learn so much from being in relationships in general," Asghari expressed to a news outlet. "I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got."

The Traitors star mentioned how being in a serious relationship "grows you as a person," promising his romance with Spears — which spanned a total of six years — is "something that's always going to be a part of me."

sam asghari britney spears marriage always part me wish best divorce
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari reflected on his marriage to Britney Spears two months after the exes' divorce was finalized.

"I'm always going to celebrate the past and learn about the past and move on to the future," expressed Asghari, who was married to the Princess of Pop for just 14 months before filing for divorce in August 2023.

As for his present day feelings toward Spears, Asghari declared: "I wish her the best."

"She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together," the "Toxic" singer's ex-husband continued.

When it comes to moving on from Spears, Asghari doesn't seem to be ready just yet, as the fitness trainer comedically admitted, "at the moment, I'm dating my dog."

sam asghari britney spears marriage always part me wish best divorce
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship spanned a total of six years.

"She's high maintenance," Asghari joked. "So my hands are full with my current partner, which is Porsche my dog."

In all seriousness, the Iranian model confessed, "it's going to take some time for me [to start dating again], as it does with everyone that goes through a breakup."

Spears, on the other hand, didn't seem to waste much time moving on from Asghari, as she was first linked romantically to her latest fling, Paul Richard Soliz, in August 2023 — the same month her ex-husband filed to legally end their marriage.

The "Circus" hitmaker reportedly received warnings about dating a convicted felon — who's also been labeled a "deadbeat dad" of at least nine kids by his ex — however, the pop star didn't appear to listen.

sam asghari britney spears marriage always part me wish best divorce
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has since been rumored to move on with convicted felon Paul Richard Soliz.

Spears and Soliz were thought to have fizzled out, however, they recently sparked reconciliation rumors after being spotted out to eat at Malibu's Soho House on Tuesday, July 30.

After their meal, the duo was seen leaving the California eatery together, with Spears entering the passenger side of her car as Soliz — who has been charged with child endangerment and unlawful possession of ammunition in the past — was behind the wheel.

Source: OK!

E! News interviewed Asghari about Spears.

