Britney Spears Admits the 'Benefits of Telling the Truth Are Crucial' After Ex Sam Asghari Called Their Marriage 'Amazing'
Britney Spears is teaching her fans how to not be "Toxic."
On Monday, March 11, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram with a slightly strange message, however, it concluded with a positive piece of advise.
"Last night as I was laying in my heated pool looking at the stars, I was thinking I need a new face wash and because I’m so lazy I didn’t get up to wash my face or even consider looking up the next best thing," Spears wrote in the caption of a post, which featured a self-recorded video of the "Circus" singer lounging outside during the nighttime.
Spears oddly confessed, "I took matters into my own hand and just like a cat… I licked my paws 🐾 and smoothed my face back with my fingers," before admitting, "okay so when I went inside I rinsed 🙄🤦🏼♀️."
The 42-year-old noted, "the point is that the benefits of telling the truth are crucial."
"Be with people who know exactly what your truth is… not only do they have your back, they make you look soooooooo beautiful 🤩," the blonde babe concluded.
Within minutes of uploading the lengthy caption, Spears proceeded to post the almost the exact same picture of herself three different times alongside a flower emoji.
The photo in question has previously been uploaded by the "Gimme More" hitmaker to her Instagram profile, and features Spears completely naked, as she flaunted her behind toward the camera and only uses her arms to cover her chest.
Spears' statement about trust comes months after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce — and notably followed a recent interview confession her ex made about their "amazing" marriage earlier this month, as OK! previously reported.
The couple was only married for 14 months, however, their romantic relationship spanned more than six years.
"It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on," the aspiring actor expressed when asked about his former marriage to the pop star.
"I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other," he reflected.
"That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life," Asghari added, only sharing kind things about Spears, whom he tied the knot with in June 2022.