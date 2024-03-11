Britney Spears Admits the 'Benefits of Telling the Truth Are Crucial' After Ex Sam Asghari Called Their Marriage 'Amazing'

"Last night as I was laying in my heated pool looking at the stars, I was thinking I need a new face wash and because I’m so lazy I didn’t get up to wash my face or even consider looking up the next best thing," Spears wrote in the caption of a post, which featured a self-recorded video of the "Circus" singer lounging outside during the nighttime.

Spears oddly confessed, "I took matters into my own hand and just like a cat… I licked my paws 🐾 and smoothed my face back with my fingers," before admitting, "okay so when I went inside I rinsed 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️."