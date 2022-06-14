Is Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Still Behind Bars After Crashing Pop Star's Nuptials?
Jason Alexander has found himself in a world of trouble after crashing ex-wife Britney Spears' wedding last week.
After attempting to ruin the Princess of Pop's special day with now-husband Sam Asghari at her home on Thursday, June 9, Alexander was arrested by the Ventura Sheriff's Department.
On Monday, June 13, he pleaded not guilty in his court hearing via a virtual appearance, as he was seen in the video wearing his inmate uniform with an orange undershirt, per Fox News. It's unclear at this time if Alexander has been released, but a judge set his bail at $100,000 and ordered that any firearms be turned over.
Along with the stalking felony, Alexander was hit with misdemeanor counts of trespassing and refusing to leave private property, vandalism, and battery, per People. He was also arrested on an out-of-county warrant for two felonies: grand theft embezzlement and receiving stolen property, with bail for those charges set at $20,000.
On Monday, a judge also ordered Spears' ex-husband of 55 hours to stay 100 yards away from Spears.
The restraining order in place for three years comes after Alexander filmed himself breaking into Spears' home hours before she was set to wed Asghari. While roaming the property looking for his former wife, he could be heard saying he was Spears' first husband and claiming he was invited by the bride-to-be herself.
Alexander was arrested on Thursday at 2:32 p.m. PST and booked the same day at 7:32 p.m., per Fox News.
The "Toxic" songstress and Alexander, who were childhood friends, eloped in Las Vegas in January 2004. Their marriage was annulled shortly after, and Alexander previously admitted in an interview that he hoped they would one day get back together.
However, unlike Alexander, Spears has happily moved on, with her and Asghari saying "I Do" in front of their closest A-list friends, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace.
And besides the small bump in the road earlier in the day, it seems Spears and Asghari's nuptials went off without a hitch. "Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source told People. "She cried happy tears at some moments."
Concluded the insider: "It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning. She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam."