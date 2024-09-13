Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Playfully Slaps Mystery Blonde's Behind During Dog Park Date
Is Sam Asghari seeing someone new after his divorce from Britney Spears?
The 30-year-old was seen with a mystery blonde woman while at a dog park in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday, September 11.
In a video, obtained by TMZ, the fitness trainer, who split from the pop star, 42, in August 2023, were spotted hanging out in an enclosed area while his pup Porsha ran around.
As the duo left the park, he playfully slapped the woman's behind before he grabbed her waist and cuddled up to her.
Asghari's outing comes after he commented on his ex's memoir, The Woman in Me, which was released shortly after their breakup.
As OK! previously reported, the fitness guru was asked if he opened up the tome, which was all about the singer's past.
“I did not read the book because I was there,” he admitted.
“If my life is private, it’s private. That’s something I’m always going to respect, regardless of any agreement or not. It’s just the values that I have," he continued after he was asked if he still keeps in touch with the "Toxic" songstress.
Spears' book is now being developed into a movie — something Asghari is excited about.
“I just hope that they have her approval and everything and they do justice by her legacy because it’s a really strong one,” he said about the biopic while walking the red carpet for his film Jackpot.
Asghari was evasive when asked if he had someone in mind who would play him in the flick.
“I just don’t — I like to focus on these films,” he said of his new flick, which also stars John Cena. “I want to play other characters as well, so I’m really focusing on my craft.”
Ever since Spears and Asghari called it quits, the latter has spoken highly of his ex.
"You learn so much from being in relationships in general," he told E! News at the time. "I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got."
"She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together," he shared.