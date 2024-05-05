Britney Spears' Inner Circle 'Worried' She’s Spending 'Too Much Time by Herself in Her Mansion' After Sam Asghari Split: Source
Friends close to Britney Spears are concerned that she is spending too much time holed up at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home after her July 2023 split from ex Sam Asghari.
According to a source, the breakup "crushed her" and her $10 million estate has since become "her self-imposed prison."
"Everyone’s worried Britney is spending too much time by herself in her mansion," the source revealed, further describing the property as a "house of horrors" with "c--- on the floor" and "clothes scattered everywhere."
"Britney roams around this huge, echoing home, gets bored, then acts out in these disturbing dance videos," the source claimed.
As OK! previously reported, Spears and Asghari initially met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and started dating that year. The pair finally took the plunge and said "I Do" in June 2022, but called it quits after just over one year of marriage.
Amid her divorce, the "Toxic" singer has continued to make headlines for her unclothed selfies and erratic behavior on social media. While some have praised Spears for reclaiming her freedom after her 13-year conservatorship, others have been worried for her mental health.
Despite declaring that "being single is awesome" earlier this year, Spears recently admitted that she misses having someone to be "vulnerable" with in a since-deleted Instagram post alongside images of her dancing with a shirtless Asghari.
"The time he picked me up … It’s weird cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family or your loved ones in the 🎢 of any journey you’re on with someone !!!" she captioned the Instagram video. "Looking back is hard sometimes but it’s honestly crucial … I’m honestly too sensitive in most situations 🤐."
The award-winning songstress noted that she speaks openly about her past because she wants to "protect" herself from making "the same mistakes as before."
"What I usually do if I’m going through too much is shut down but I sometimes lose the ability to figure out what’s going on or how I feel at all," she continued. "Sometimes I’m scared to feel anything cause I know I’m too sensitive. Being numb is the worst, I think, but there’s safety in that cause I feel like I’m subconsciously protecting myself from feeling any importance at all !!! It’s tricky cause that’s what people can take advantage of."
