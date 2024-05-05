Britney Spears' Inner Circle 'Worried' She’s Spending 'Too Much Time by Herself in Her Mansion' After Sam Asghari Split: Source

The award-winning songstress noted that she speaks openly about her past because she wants to "protect" herself from making "the same mistakes as before."

"What I usually do if I’m going through too much is shut down but I sometimes lose the ability to figure out what’s going on or how I feel at all," she continued. "Sometimes I’m scared to feel anything cause I know I’m too sensitive. Being numb is the worst, I think, but there’s safety in that cause I feel like I’m subconsciously protecting myself from feeling any importance at all !!! It’s tricky cause that’s what people can take advantage of."

