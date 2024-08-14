Sam Asghari Hopes Ex Britney Spears' Upcoming Biopic Does Her 'Justice' and Details Her 'Strong' Legacy

While speaking on the red carpet for his film Jackpot, the former husband of the pop princess reacted to news of Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, becoming a movie.

Sam Asghari wants his ex Britney Spears to have nothing but success when it comes to her upcoming biopic.

“I just hope that they have her approval and everything and they do justice by her legacy because it’s a really strong one,” the 30-year-old, who was married to the “Toxic” singer for 14 months before their July 2023 split , shared.

“I just don’t — I like to focus on these films,” he said of his new action movie starring John Cena . “I want to play other characters as well, so I’m really focusing on my craft .”

“So this is my mom and growing up we were far away from each other and now that we are all here I want to make sure she gets to see what I do,” he gushed, noting why the film is special to him. “When it comes to action and comedy those are the two genres that speak internationally. Growing up as bilingual, [action and comedy movies] are very easy on the eyes.”

As for how it was working with a Hollywood heavyweight like Cena, Asghari said, “I did not take an injury, but I did take a really nice hit from John Cena. He’s a strong man, but you know what it was a pleasure.”