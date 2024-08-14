OK Magazine
Sam Asghari Hopes Ex Britney Spears' Upcoming Biopic Does Her 'Justice' and Details Her 'Strong' Legacy

Photo of Sam Asghari and Britney Spears.
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari did not reveal who he hopes would play him in the Britney Spears biopic.

By:

Aug. 14 2024

Sam Asghari wants his ex Britney Spears to have nothing but success when it comes to her upcoming biopic.

While speaking on the red carpet for his film Jackpot, the former husband of the pop princess reacted to news of Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, becoming a movie.

Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari shared how he hopes the crew has 'Britney Spears' approval on everything.'

“I just hope that they have her approval and everything and they do justice by her legacy because it’s a really strong one,” the 30-year-old, who was married to the “Toxic” singer for 14 months before their July 2023 split, shared.

As for who would play him in the film, Asghari remained tight-lipped.

“I just don’t — I like to focus on these films,” he said of his new action movie starring John Cena. “I want to play other characters as well, so I’m really focusing on my craft.”

Asghari — who has not publicly dated anyone since his divorce — brought his mom to the premiere.

Source: MEGA

The movie rights to Britney Spears' bestselling book, 'The Woman in Me,' reportedly sold for eight figures.

“So this is my mom and growing up we were far away from each other and now that we are all here I want to make sure she gets to see what I do,” he gushed, noting why the film is special to him. “When it comes to action and comedy those are the two genres that speak internationally. Growing up as bilingual, [action and comedy movies] are very easy on the eyes.”

As for how it was working with a Hollywood heavyweight like Cena, Asghari said, “I did not take an injury, but I did take a really nice hit from John Cena. He’s a strong man, but you know what it was a pleasure.”

Asghari’s remarks about The Woman in Me movie — which will be made by Universal Studios — came after he reflected on his highly publicized breakup on July 31.

"You learn so much from being in relationships in general," Asghari spilled. "I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got."

Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari discussed his ex's biopic at the premiere of his new movie 'Jackpot.'

The fitness guru insisted how a long relationship "grows you as a person," and promised the romance is "something that's always going to be a part of me."

"I'm always going to celebrate the past and learn about the past and move on to the future," he expressed.

Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split in July 2023 after 14 months of marriage.

"I wish her the best," he added. "She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together."

Though Asghari is single, he joked, "At the moment, I'm dating my dog."

Entertainment Tonight interviewed Asghari at the Jackpot premiere.

