Britney Spears Declares 'Being Single Is Awesome' 6 Months After Sam Asghari Filed for Divorce
Who needs a man, anyway?
On Sunday, February 18, Britney Spears provided an optimistic update on her current state of mind via Instagram.
"Beautiful Sunday 🌹," she captioned a video of herself dancing. "Hopeless, romantic understanding that being single is awesome 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🍒🍒🍒 !!!"
As OK! reported, the superstar's estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in August 2023 after one year of marriage — though they first started dating back in 2016.
Neither of the stars have revealed what lead to their split, though the mom-of-two, 42, shared some hints via social media posts.
“It's so weird being single… I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad… I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all… I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve…” Spears admitted in one post.
“But I'm definitely changing all that… I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me???” she added.
"I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day…. l'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things…" continued the blonde beauty. "The way I live my life is mine... I've had so many people interfere with that… But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing!!! I will say my routine and daily affairs seem silly sometimes…"
One insider claimed the "Toxic" singer will disclose the details of their breakup in a second memoir.
“Britney’s not looking to go after Sam," the source noted. "She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down.”
Though their divorce proceeding has been stalled since the personal trainer, 29, hasn't filed the paperwork, a separate insider claimed he may be doing so to try and get more money in the split.
"She feels Sam is playing the ‘Mr. Britney Spears’ card for everything it’s worth," the source spilled. "She finds it kind of pathetic."
Asghari "feels he should be compensated properly for everything he went through with Britney," the insider added, likely referring to Spears' erratic behavior over the years.
"The exact amount he wants is being kept confidential, but he’s not happy with what Britney and her team have proposed," the source explained, noting the settlement is "stuck in limbo" at the moment.
"There’s a lot of wrangling back and forth," the source said. "Things have become a lot more complicated than both of them had hoped it would be ... Sam isn’t hurting for cash, but he’s willing to dig in and fight for the extra money he feels he deserves."