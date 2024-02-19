Britney Spears Declares 'Being Single Is Awesome' 6 Months After Sam Asghari Filed for Divorce

Neither of the stars have revealed what lead to their split, though the mom-of-two, 42, shared some hints via social media posts.

“It's so weird being single… I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad… I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all… I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve…” Spears admitted in one post.

“But I'm definitely changing all that… I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me???” she added.