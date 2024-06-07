Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Prohibited From Talking About Her on 'The Traitors': Insider
Sam Asghari won't be blabbing about his relationship with ex-wife Britney Spears when he competes on Season 3 of The Traitors.
Shortly after it was announced that the personal trainer was cast on the Peacock series, an insider told a news outlet he's basically banned from mentioning the pop star on camera — even if it's in a positive light.
Some fans scoffed at the casting news given that Asghari's only claim to fame was his relationship with the mom-of-two, 42.
"Never liked him. Always thought he was just with Britney for the exposure," one person tweeted of the aspiring actor, while another wrote, "I'll be watching to make sure that Sam doesn't talk s--- about THE Princess of Pop — Ms Britney Spears — if he does — we RIOT!!"
Asghari, 30, will be competing on the show against Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and more notable names.
The pair first met in 2016 when Asghari starred in her "Slumber Party" music video. They went on to tie the knot in 2022, but last summer, Asghari filed for divorce, with the split being finalized last month.
The exes haven't shared details as to why they went their separate ways, though an insider said their last weeks together were "tumultuous."
When asked about their failed marriage in an interview this past March, Asghari spilled, "It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on."
“I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” he continued. “That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”
It's unclear if the Black Monday star is currently dating anyone, though Spears has moved on with Paul Richard Soliz — but due to his shady past, her inner circle is concerned.
"She’s hanging out with this criminal, and friends fear history is repeating itself," the source told a news outlet. "She’s in serious danger."
Their worries heightened when paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont, as guests heard the couple fighting and feared the "Toxic" vocalist may have been experiencing a mental breakdown. However, Spears denied the allegations and claimed she simply hurt her ankle.
TMZ reported on Asghari not being allowed to talk about Spears on The Traitors.