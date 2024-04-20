Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Last Weeks of Marriage Were 'Tumultuous,' Claims Source
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage got ugly before it was done for good.
In the weeks leading up to the "Toxic" singer's estranged husband filing for divorce from the pop star in August 2023, a source said their relationship was quite "tumultuous."
It seems the former flames didn't end on good terms, as they now "only talk through lawyers," the insider recently spilled to a news publication.
While their marriage didn't have a happy ending, the confidante confessed Spears still "wants Sam back badly."
"She misses the fun they used to have together," the source claimed. "She wishes she could pick up the phone and convince Sam to give her another chance, but things are way too messy between them right now."
Spears seemed to be missing her estranged husband earlier this month, when she took fans by surprise after sharing a throwback video of her and Asghari dancing together.
"The time he picked me up… It’s weird cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family or your loved ones in the 🎢 of any journey you’re on with someone!!!" the "Gimme More" hitmaker wrote in the caption of a clip featuring a shirtless Asghari lifting Spears in the air.
"Looking back is hard sometimes but it’s honestly crucial … I’m honestly too sensitive in most situations 🤐," she admitted to her 42.3 million Instagram followers.
Spears' lengthy rant continued: "I speak about my past sometimes because I want to protect myself from the same mistakes as before!!! What I usually do if I’m going through too much is shut down but I sometimes lose the ability to figure out what’s going on or how I feel at all!!!"
"Sometimes I’m scared to feel anything cause I know I’m too sensitive," she confessed. "Being numb is the worst, I think, but there’s safety in that cause I feel like I’m subconsciously protecting myself from feeling any importance at all !!! It’s tricky cause that’s what people can take advantage of."
Spears' heartbreaking end to her marriage came almost two years after she was freed from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021.
While she didn't tie the knot with Asghari until June 2022, the exes were involved romantically for roughly six years prior.
Reflecting on his marriage to the award-winning artist in an interview published last month, Asghari expressed: "It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on."
“I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other," he detailed at the time. "That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."
