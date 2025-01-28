Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reveals the 'Most Difficult Thing' He Witnessed During Their Marriage

Sam, who claimed he supported her as it was the “best thing” he could do, called his ex’s conservatorship the “most difficult and weird spiral thing that I’ve witnessed in my life.”

Though he provided support for Britney as “much” as he could, he noted he had to go through the experience “very gently” out of caution to say or do the wrong thing.

“One of the hardest things, I think, to deal with when you go into entertainment is your parents and the people around you, and everything that happens, and everybody that comes into your life that’s taken advantage — that damages you because those are the people that are closest to you,” Sam added of his experience with Britney. “Usually, the people that are around you, the people that you allow into your circle, you kind of are vulnerable to them.”