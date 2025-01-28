Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reveals the 'Most Difficult Thing' He Witnessed During Their Marriage
Sam Asghari recently addressed his marriage to Britney Spears in an interview, opening up about her conservatorship and the challenges it placed on their relationship.
On Kate and Oliver Hudson’s “Sibling Rivalry” podcast, Sam claimed one day he started learning about the guardianship Spears was under.
“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I thought I’m in America,’” the "Toxic" singer’s ex said. “'What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents?'”
Sam was referring to the conservatorship Britney was placed under from 2008 until 2021. Her every move was controlled by a team, all spearheaded by her father, Jamie Spears. Eventually, a “Free Britney” movement picked up steam, leading a judge to finally terminate the guardianship.
Sam, who claimed he supported her as it was the “best thing” he could do, called his ex’s conservatorship the “most difficult and weird spiral thing that I’ve witnessed in my life.”
Though he provided support for Britney as “much” as he could, he noted he had to go through the experience “very gently” out of caution to say or do the wrong thing.
“One of the hardest things, I think, to deal with when you go into entertainment is your parents and the people around you, and everything that happens, and everybody that comes into your life that’s taken advantage — that damages you because those are the people that are closest to you,” Sam added of his experience with Britney. “Usually, the people that are around you, the people that you allow into your circle, you kind of are vulnerable to them.”
Sam and Britney married in June 2022, but ended up divorcing in May 2024. Regardless of the experience, Sam says he remains “grateful and happy that it ever even happened.”
In her book, The Woman In Me, Britney addressed the guardianship she was placed under.
“I remained shocked that the state of California would let a man like my father — an alcoholic, someone who’d declared bankruptcy, who’d failed in business, who terrified me as a little girl — control me after all my accomplishments and everything I had done,” she wrote.
The “Me Against The Music” crooner also noted even though she is free from the guardianship, she still has a lot of side effects from the torture she was put through.
“Migraines are just one part of the physical and emotional damage I have now that I’m out of the conservatorship,” she wrote in her tell-all. “I don’t think my family understands the real damage that they did.”