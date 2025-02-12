Sam Asghari Confirms He Signed NDA While Married to Britney Spears: 'It Sucks'
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari revealed he signed a nondisclosure agreement during his seven-year romantic entanglement with the singer.
“You can’t take a poop in Hollywood without having an NDA… That’s the true part of it,” Asghari said when speaking on the February 12 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.
Host Nick Viall asked Asghari about the divorce, but he couldn’t get into too many specifics due to a “gag order.”
“When it comes to breakups, splits, divorce, it sucks,” he shared. “I always hated the fact that somebody goes and talks about this and cries and tries to get attention or use that as leverage. It’s my life. I lived it. I experienced it. But I think certain things you talk about in public and certain things you don’t. And I think it doesn’t matter what the cause was.”
The Traitors star noted what matters most to him is the time he and Spears spent together.
“And that was a big part of my life and her life as well,” he added.
Asghari ended the discussion, sharing he wishes his ex the best, will always respect the “Toxic” songstress and would like to be in touch with her again at some point.
- Who Is Part of 'The Traitors' Season 3 Cast? Sam Asghari, Tom Sandoval and 19 More Stars to Appear in the Reality Competition
- Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Says His Marriage to the Pop Star Was Like Taking a 'Crash Course in Hollywood': 'You Have to Be Careful'
- Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Brooke Irvine After Finalizing Divorce From Pop Star: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prior to Asghari’s confirmation, Page Six reported in June 2024 he would not be allowed to talk about Spears on The Traitors. An insider dished this was due to a nondisclosure agreement, however, there was “not a complete ban” on discussions, as Asghari previously talked about Spears publicly after their divorce.
The famous songstress met the actor and model in 2017, and they married in June 2022. Unfortunately, things went awry, and Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023. At the time, he took to his Instagram Story to share they had “decided to end their journey together” after six years of “love and commitment.”
“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he added.
In an interview with People in June 2024, Asghari opened up about his divorce from Spears.
“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time,” he confessed. “And people grow apart and people move on.”
Asghari went on to note he “never understood” when people separated and talked negatively about one another, which was something he wasn't going to do. “I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life,” he elaborated, “and that’s always going to be a part of my life, a chapter of my life.”