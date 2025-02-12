Sam Asghari Confirms He Signed NDA While Married to Britney Spears: 'It Sucks'

“You can’t take a poop in Hollywood without having an NDA… That’s the true part of it,” Asghari said when speaking on the February 12 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.

Host Nick Viall asked Asghari about the divorce, but he couldn’t get into too many specifics due to a “gag order.”

“When it comes to breakups, splits, divorce, it sucks,” he shared. “I always hated the fact that somebody goes and talks about this and cries and tries to get attention or use that as leverage. It’s my life. I lived it. I experienced it. But I think certain things you talk about in public and certain things you don’t. And I think it doesn’t matter what the cause was.”