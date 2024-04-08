Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Again After Sporting Skimpy White Bikini During Tropical Getaway: Photos

The Crossroads actress has continued to exhibit extremely strange social media behavior as of late, including her recent declaration that she was changing her name to Xila. In other odd updates, she shared nude photos and uploaded old clips of herself dancing with estranged husband Sam Asghari, whom she split from in August 2023.

The turbulent behavior comes as insiders claimed the "Lucky" vocalist — who is a mom to sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with former husband Kevin Federline — has been desperate to have another baby.

"Britney is convinced that what she needs right now is to have a baby," a source alleged about Spears, who was released from her conservatorship in November 2021.