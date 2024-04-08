OK Magazine
Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Again After Sporting Skimpy White Bikini During Tropical Getaway: Photos

Apr. 8 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is suddenly gone from Instagram once again.

One day after sharing a video of herself in a white bikini during a luxurious vacation, the pop icon, 42, seemed to have completely deleted her account by Monday, April 8.

In the since-deleted video, Spears walked toward the camera in the two-piece suit as someone asked her a series of personal questions. When the anonymous person asked the "Toxic" singer what her favorite ice cream was, she replied, "Vanilla."

The voice then questioned Spears on if she'd ever kissed a guy named "Ben," seemingly referring to the rumors about her and Ben Affleck from years ago, to which she said, "Sí."

The Crossroads actress has continued to exhibit extremely strange social media behavior as of late, including her recent declaration that she was changing her name to Xila. In other odd updates, she shared nude photos and uploaded old clips of herself dancing with estranged husband Sam Asghari, whom she split from in August 2023.

The turbulent behavior comes as insiders claimed the "Lucky" vocalist — who is a mom to sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with former husband Kevin Federline — has been desperate to have another baby.

"Britney is convinced that what she needs right now is to have a baby," a source alleged about Spears, who was released from her conservatorship in November 2021.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
"All she wants is to find a hot-blooded hunk with good genes who can serve as her sperm donor," the insider claimed.

However, people in the entertainer's inner circle fear her desire to have a child may not bring the right man into her life. "Britney has a tendency to attract the wrong guys," the insider claimed.

"Any of these guys she's 'auditioning' could turn out to be another user out to get her money. She's not thinking this through," the source added.

Spears has never shied away from dishing on her love for motherhood and even opened up about going through an abortion at a young age when she became pregnant with Justin Timberlake's child.

"I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father," she wrote in her memoir The Woman in Me.

