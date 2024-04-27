'Furious' Britney Spears Cracks Windshield in First Sighting Since Settling Court Battle With Father Jamie Spears
Britney Spears seemingly took out her anger on a windshield!
The pop princess was spotted in the car with a cracked window alongside ex and felon Paul Richard Soliz shortly after she and dad Jamie Spears settled their legal battle on Thursday, April 25.
The star was apparently “furious” over the outcome of the dispute, which reportedly ordered the 42-year-old to pay $2 million of Jamie’s legal fees relating to their 2021 conservatorship battle.
The “Baby One More Time” singer was seen kicking and cracking the windshield of the car in the San Fernando Valley as she leaned back in her chair to avoid paparazzi.
The duo were attempting to keep a low profile in the Mercedes SUV on the side of a road, with Paul sitting behind the wheel and Britney in the passenger seat.
Britney wore a white top, jeans and a pair of shades for the outing, while the musician's former housekeeper also dressed down in a blue button up.
Shortly after kicking the windshield the couple was off to their next destination.
The incident came the same day that Britney and her father came to the settlement in Los Angeles Superior Court.
"Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete," the blonde beauty’s attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, said in a statement. "As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.”
“Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored,” Mathew added.
Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, also shared a message, noting the two parties “reached a settlement agreement resolving all outstanding disputes.”
“I cannot comment on any specifics as the settlement is confidential. Jamie is thrilled that this is all behind him. He loves his daughter very much and everything he has ever done has been to protect and support her,” Alex told People. “It is unfortunate that some irresponsible people in Britney’s life chose to drag this on for as long as it has.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The father-daughter legal dispute came after Jamie controlled Britney’s 13-year conservatorship that began in 2008. However, in 2021, Jamie was removed as the conservator and the entire conservatorship was then terminated.
Just one month later, Jamie began to pursue Britney for the legal fees he owed from the conservatorship case.
Daily Mail reported on Britney cracking the windshield.