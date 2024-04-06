'Blessed' Britney Spears Shares Nude Photos as She Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Tropical Vacation
Britney Spears shared some intimate photos of herself yet again.
On Friday, April 5, the pop star uploaded a post featuring some highlights from her recent tropical vacation along with a message about the amazing trip.
“What a beautiful treat to myself!!! I believe in God again every time I go to this destination and there probably isn’t another person that feels as blessed as I do every darn time I leave 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄!!!” she wrote.
“But I will back sooner this time!!! Game of chess!! When people say we are so happy for you I’m like well how come you all got offended when I wasn’t in the coffin at my funeral??? Jk!!!” she strangely added.
Along with her remarks she posted two nude photos while posing in the ocean. The 42-year-old strategically covered her private parts with the pink flower emoji as she held up her chest.
Additionally, the mother-of-two — who shares estranged sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with ex Kevin Federline — uploaded a video showing off the palm trees and crystal-clear blue water as well as stills wearing a long pink floral dress.
As OK! previously reported, a source recently claimed the blonde beauty has been looking to have more kids about two years after she was freed from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021.
"Britney is convinced that what she needs right now is to have a baby," they spilled of the singer, who divorced from her ex Sam Asghari in July 2023.
"All she wants is to find a hot-blooded hunk with good genes who can serve as her sperm donor," the source added.
During her conservatorship, Spears’ father forced her to have an IUD in order to ensure she had the least possible chance of becoming pregnant for more than a decade.
Amid her recent worrisome social media posts, Spears inner circle has apparently urged her to think deeply before she makes this decision.
"Britney has a tendency to attract the wrong guys," the source said, noting how some potential sperm donors could be chasing some extra cash from the famous pop icon.
"Any of these guys she's 'auditioning' could turn out to be another user out to get her money. She's not thinking this through," they explained.
Spears’ want for a child likely comes from the fact that she has not seen her teenage sons in about two years.
Spears’ October 2023 tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, was dedicated to her "boys" calling them "the love[s] of [her] life."
The two boys recently moved to Hawaii alongside Federline.