Britney Spears 'Screamed With Glee' When Comedian Heather McDonald Impersonated the Pop Star to Her Face at Private Club in L.A.
Heather McDonald may be Britney Spears' favorite comedian.
During the Tuesday, April 9, episode of the After Lately alum's "Juicy Scoop" podcast, McDonald, 53, recalled her run-in with the pop star, 42, at a private club in Los Angeles, Calif., after Spears shared a video of her on her Instagram.
"Out of the corner of my eye, I see this blonde-haired girl with sunglasses, and it was Britney Spears," the Chelsea Lately alum said of the encounter that took place in December 2023.
"She was with one other person, this guy. I don't know if he was her boyfriend, her bodyguard, her friend," McDonald recalled. "They're just having dinner and laughing."
Moments later, the "Toxic" singer's manager, Cade Hudson, arrived and waved the funny lady over to come say hello to Spears at their table. "I said, 'Oh hi! I read your book!'" McDonald said of her best-selling memoir The Woman in Me.
The former CAA agent told the former X Factor judge about McDonald, explaining, "'Heather is an incredible comedian. She does all of these impressions. Do Drew Barrymore!'"
According to McDonald, the chart-topper then whipped out her phone and began recording her act. "Then she [Spears] asked, 'Do you do me?' and I said, 'Oh yes! I do!'" McDonald recalled much to the delight of the Crossroads actress.
"I took off my jacket and she screamed with glee," the stand-up star said. "Like so excited. Then I just did her dancing in her foyer, her spinning and her dancing and her showing off her outfits."
"She's filming it and she's like, 'Oh, you're doing my Instagram!'" McDonald remembered of Spears' reaction.
"I don't sing as well as you so I'm doing the dancing on your Instagram," the My Inappropriate Life author told the blonde beauty about impersonating her infamous social media moves.
Before Spears got rid of her account, she was always showing off her dance skills and her body for her millions of followers.
"I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," she wrote in her book. "But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posting the way I feel s--- and taking my own picture."