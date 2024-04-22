Britney Spears Nearly Flashes the Camera While Dancing in a String Bikini: Watch

"The time he picked me up … It’s weird cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family or your loved ones in the 🎢 of any journey you’re on with someone !!!" she expressed at the time. "Looking back is hard sometimes but it’s honestly crucial … I’m honestly too sensitive in most situations 🤐."

"I speak about my past sometimes because I want to protect myself from the same mistakes as before !!!" Spears confessed. "What I usually do if I’m going through too much is shut down but I sometimes lose the ability to figure out what’s going on or how I feel at all!!!"

She continued: "Sometimes I’m scared to feel anything cause I know I’m too sensitive. Being numb is the worst, I think, but there’s safety in that cause I feel like I’m subconsciously protecting myself from feeling any importance at all !!! It’s tricky cause that’s what people can take advantage of."