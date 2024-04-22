Britney Spears Nearly Flashes the Camera While Dancing in a String Bikini: Watch
Keep on dancing 'till the world ends... or until you almost flash the camera.
Over the weekend, Britney Spears continued with her typical social media content, which consists of twirling around in very little clothing for all of her followers to see.
"About last night," the "Toxic" singer captioned two different videos shared to Instagram.
In both clips, Spears wore a skimpy string bikini — featuring yellow and blue leopard print detail — and a matching long-sleeved shrug while her blonde hair was styled pin straight.
Spears accessorized her look with a black necklace and black heeled booties.
During the two videos, the "Toxic" singer, 42, seductively moved her hips to the beat of Luis Fonsi's "Despacito."
At one point, her nipple almost slipped out of her bikini top, though she nonchalantly pulled the fabric back in place.
Following her near nip-slip, Spears took the string part of her bottoms and daringly pulled down until the swimwear just barely covered her private area.
It seems the hit 2017 song was a favorite choice for Spears last weekend, as she uploaded a video of herself dancing in a different outfit to the same tune on Sunday, April 21.
"Serving baby pink 💅🏻💅🏻💅🏻," she captioned the post, this time wearing a light pink, off-the-shoulder, puff-sleeved mini dress and pointed-toe heels. "Psss ok so I was feeling myself 🙄🙄🙄 !!!"
Spears' solo dance sessions come after she admitted to missing the times she used to move to the music with her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce from the troubled pop star in August 2023.
In a since-deleted post shared on Thursday, April 4, the "Gimme More" hitmaker uploaded a video of herself and the aspiring actor dancing alongside a lengthy caption venting to her 42.3 million followers.
"The time he picked me up … It’s weird cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family or your loved ones in the 🎢 of any journey you’re on with someone !!!" she expressed at the time. "Looking back is hard sometimes but it’s honestly crucial … I’m honestly too sensitive in most situations 🤐."
"I speak about my past sometimes because I want to protect myself from the same mistakes as before !!!" Spears confessed. "What I usually do if I’m going through too much is shut down but I sometimes lose the ability to figure out what’s going on or how I feel at all!!!"
She continued: "Sometimes I’m scared to feel anything cause I know I’m too sensitive. Being numb is the worst, I think, but there’s safety in that cause I feel like I’m subconsciously protecting myself from feeling any importance at all !!! It’s tricky cause that’s what people can take advantage of."